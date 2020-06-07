Valorant: 5 North American CS: GO pros who can attain success in Riot's new FPS

Many pros have left CS: GO to pursue a career in Riot Games' Valorant.

These 5 players show a lot of promise, and could make it big in Valorant.

Many CS: GO pros have shifted to Valorant

Riot’s latest tactical first-person shooter Valorant has had one of the most successful closed beta releases for a shooter in a very long time.

The game has gotten so very popular that it has attracted CS: GO pros to its servers, and has even made some jump ship to pursue a career in this new game.

North America has seen a lot of CS: GO professionals leave an already established career to seek a new one in Valorant.

And on our list today, we cover the 5 best North American CS: GO pros who we feel are going to make it big in Valorant.

5 CS: GO pros who can shine in Valorant

1. Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

TenZ

Once a Cloud9 CS: GO star, TenZ has left that career behind to have a fresh start in Valorant. He has been playing the game a lot ever since the release of its closed beta, and he became the first player to reach the highest rank of Valorant in North America.

TenZ didn't find CS: GO as exciting as he used to, and he said that he feels Valorant is a much more satisfying experience. In an interview, he said:

“I've decided to go pro [in Valorant] because when I was playing the beta, I realized I haven't had as much fun as I was having in a long time. Although it might be seen as risky to switch games, I feel that the future of this game is very bright. I will no longer be playing CS: GO while I am playing Valorant professionally.”

TenZ brings all his years of CS: GO accuracy training and in-game strats to Valorant, and he has already managed to rack up a string of incredible highlight reels.

2. Braxton “Swag” Pierce

Brax

Swag or Brax was once hailed as one of the most promising CS: GO players in North America, and he was only 15 at that time.

However, his CS: GO career was cut short when he along with his teammates were caught in a match-fixing scam, and he copped a 5-year ban from Valve.

I am no longer with Swole Patrol. I have decided to take a step back from competitive CS and although I may still stream CS in the future, my main goal is to await the release of Project A and put my ambitions of being the best in the world to fruition. — T1 Brax (@brax1wnl) February 28, 2020

Valorant gives players like Brax a second chance at a professional career. His skills helped him to get drafted by T1 even before the Valorant closed beta was out.

3. Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham

Skadoodle

Skadoodle once made a name for himself as a CS: GO pro for Cloud9. However, he hung up those boots a long time ago, and turned his attention to full time streaming and creating content on some of the most popular shooters.

Skadoodle has streamed everything he got his hands on, from CS: GO and Fortnite, to Apex Legends and even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. But lately, he has taken up Valorant, and what’s more is that he has even signed up with T1 to complete their 5-man roster with Brax.

And @Ska makes 5.



Our Valorant roster is complete, and they're ready to rule the tournament scene. Please welcome to Skadoodle to T1! #T1WIN

➡️ https://t.co/mWQXQteImq pic.twitter.com/11VL6C9jAc — T1 (@T1) June 3, 2020

Him coming out of retirement is quite good news for Valorant fans, as he will be bringing his years of competitive experience and strategies to the game.

4. Spencer “Hiko” Martin

Hiko

Hiko is one of the most celebrated CS: GO veterans to have ever touched the shooter from Valve. Hiko has played for 12 teams in a career that has spanned over 8 years, and he was part of prominent organisations like Cloud9, Team Liquid, and Rogue.

His popularity in the shooter allowed him to amass an incredible fan-base, who became quite excited when he announced that he would be retiring from CS: GO to make a career in Valorant.

100 THIEVES ENTERS VALORANT



Please join us in welcoming our brand new team captain, @Hiko! #100T pic.twitter.com/DAiAynyyIO — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) June 4, 2020

On the 4th of June, two days after Valorant's official release, 100Thieves announced that Hiko will be joining their official roster when the eSports season finally starts.

5. Ryan “Freakazoid" Abadir

Freakazoid

Freakazoid had an incredibly long 10 year career in CS: GO, and he finally announced his retirement from the game on the 10th of May.

Sometimes life says out with the old and gotta go with the new. I’m quitting cs and going to be playing Valorant. I can’t wait to be apart of the team that competes at worlds or whatever it’s called for it and fucking shit up against teams world wide. LETS GO — Ryan Abadir (@FreakazoidA) May 10, 2020

The 27-year-old veteran was known for playing in teams like Cloud9, Echo Fox, and Ghost Gaming, where he built up a big reputation and an even bigger fan-base.

However, unlike Hiko, Freakazoid did get a lot of criticism from fans for moving to a new game. But Abadir took to Twitter, to explain the situation by saying:

“Professional players frequently change their teams. How is it any different for gamers to change a game?”