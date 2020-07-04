Valorant: A guide to collecting all knife cosmetics in the game

Knife cosmetics in Valorant are absolutely amazing, and are a must-have for any skin collector.

Instead of purchasing knife skins individually, we recommend you go for bundle sets as they are far cheaper.

Aichmomania is a real condition. A complete and utter love for knives (real or digital ones) is serious business, and almost every FPS player in the world has a bit of ‘knife crazy’ in him/her.

So when games like Valorant come up with some insanely cool and gorgeous knife skins for your character, it takes an incredible amount of strength to not just whip out your wallet and buy all knife skins in that week’s rotation.

Now, it’s true that Valorant’s cosmetic system has faced a lot of backlash from the community. The skins aren’t exactly cheap, and there is no way of getting them for free at the moment.

That being said, our guide today is for those who are willing to spend a few pennies on some amazing cosmetics for their knives.

Valorant currently has seven purchasable knife cosmetics, and each of them looks incredibly unique:

1. The Kingdom Skin

The Kingdom Knife skin can be currently unlocked through the Battle Pass. But after completing the BP missions, you will have to again purchase the Battle Pass for this cosmetic to be available to you. The skin looks very luxurious and has a futuristic appeal to it.

2. The Prime Axe

How about an axe instead of a knife? This axe has a golden frame with a purple hilt, and even boasts a very different attack animation. Instead of stabbing with the knife, you will be chopping down your opponents.

Cost: 3,550 VP

3. The Reaver Knife

Much Viking, very Goth! The Reaver Knife looks sharp and pointy. With jagged edges all around, it has a deadly and murderous appeal to it.

Cost: 3,550 VP

4. The Luxe Knife

The Luxe bundle is one of the cheapest cosmetic sets in Valorant. The knife doesn't have many details to it, but does boast a rather clean finish, giving it a ‘simple yet effective’ vibe.

Cost: 1,750 VP

5. The Imperium Knife

Even though this knife cosmetic might look fairly simple at first glance, it (in our opinion) is one of the most intricately-designed knife cosmetics in Valorant. As the theme revolves around the ‘oriental’ trope, this knife holds a very detailed dragon head, which is etched onto the hilt,

Cost: 2,550

6. The Prism Knife

Cool and sleek, the Prism Knife has one of the cleanest designs in Valorant. The dark blue color gives it a deadly aura, and the added purple hue makes this knife skin a must-have in your collection.

Cost: 2,550 VP

7. The Sovereign Knife

The Sovereign Knife is one of the most-sought after knife cosmetics in Valorant right now. It looks like it has been made by the Elves of Middle Earth, and might just carry some magical properties along.

Cost: 3,550 VP

How to get your hands on these cosmetics in Valorant?

Now, you will not be able to buy the knife cosmetic that you want if it’s not in rotation. The skins come in a bi-weekly rotational format, and Valorant devs cycle through the available skin lines and even introduce new ones per patch.

These knife skins are rather expensive, and the good ones really do not come below the 2,550 VP mark. So, we would suggest that if you’re going to get a knife skin, buy the bundle set itself, as you will get the knife along with the gun cosmetic at a much-reduced rate.