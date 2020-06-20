Valorant cosmetic system backlash: Why isn’t Riot offering Valorant Points in Battle Pass?

Valorant fans are quite confused as to why Valorant Points are not earnable through the Battle Pass.

The skin bundles are very expensive and can cost up to $70 for each set.

In-store purchase options

Ever since it got an official launch on the 2nd of June, some of the features in Valorant have been subject to a lot of controversy and backlash from the community.

And one of the recent issues that the game has been facing is with its cosmetic system, and how so many players feel that it requires ridiculous amounts of money to get some of the premium skins.

Moreover, the entire cosmetics line-up is not immediately available to the players. Sure, the official launch came with a bucket full of new skins, VFX animations, and finishers. But not all of them will be available all the time.

The system follows a set rotation, and only when the skins you want are available at the store, will you be able to purchase them. And though completing or purchasing the Battle Pass can provide you with some skins, they aren’t necessarily the skins you want or the weapon buddies that you had your eyes on.

The Battle Pass isn’t enough

Now, it’s important to note here that the weapon skins in Valorant require Valorant Points and not Radianite Points. So it was quite surprising to many when the Battle Pass only offered RP on completion and not VP.

You can very well purchase the Battle Pass for a small amount of $10 and get your hands on some of the offered skins. But to get your paws on the premium bundles like the Sovereign set, you will need to shell out a lot more.

In a recent YouTube video, the streamer AngryJoeShow went on a rant on how unbelievably pricey the Valorant skins bundles are. The bundles can cost you up to 7,100 VP, which is roughly $70 and is making a lot of players question whether the skins along with the accompanying VFX are worth that much cash.

So why can’t players earn Valorant Points at the moment?

Recently, Riot put up a blog site called Ask Valorant where they will answer some of the more pertinent community questions every week.

Riot new Blog Site

So, yesterday on the topic of earning Valorant Points, Valorant’s revenue lead Joe “SWAGGERNAU7” Lee said the following:

“We want the battle pass to be the highest value product we offer as well as a compelling experience, but by adding VP as an incentive we hurt our ability to fund our long-term vision for the battle pass.”

So, right now making Valorant Points earnable will hurt Riot’s chances of earning revenue from their latest title.

And yes, as fans of the game, we too want the creators to earn something from the hard work that they have put behind this amazing shooter. However, we do feel that the bundle pricing system is a bit too steep and expensive by any given standards.

But with that being said, Lee did touch on the point of how RP as a currency might feel a bit redundant at the moment. He says that it’s an ‘evolving currency’ of Valorant and will slowly get more valuable in the future. He also said that players will soon be able to buy Gun Buddies and upgrade Player Cards with them.