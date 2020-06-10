Valorant: The New Sovereign Skin line is Gold, Shiny and just amazing to look at

Patch 1.01 did not only come with some nerfs and gameplay changes but a new skin line as well.

The Sovereign skins provide cosmetic changes for Ghost, Stinger, Guardian, Marshal, and melee weapon.

Image Credits: Dot Esports

It was quite surprising that Riot launched a patch for Valorant, so soon after the official launch. The full game was out only for seven days, and the dev team decided that it was time to bring in some nerfs along with gameplay changes to Spike Rush and a performance boost.

Patch 1.01, seeks to take away much of Sage’s aggression and bring about more balance to her kit. The cast range on her Barrier Orb in Valorant is greatly reduced, and this will help to reduce her oppressive pushes when taking control of sites.

Spike Rush in Valorant got some changes as well to its gameplay and will be featuring new orb types from now on.

However, these changes were not the only thing that the patch brought along with it. It also came with a new skin line called ‘Sovereign’ which looks absolutely gorgeous.

The Weapons included.

Image taken from Reddit

The Sovereign skin line contains cosmetic themes for the Ghost, Stinger, Guardian, Marshal, and melee weapon. Thematically it is based on the fantasy element, and comes with a new finisher which League of Legends fans will find a slight likeness to Garen’s ultimate ‘Demacian Justice.’

Valorant skin showcase

In the above video you can see a Valorant player showcasing the skin, and how amazing they look along with their particle effects.

The skins feature a white base with gold accentuations all around it. There are some blue gems adorned on the weapons as well; however, these gems and skin base color can be changed with Radianite Points.

The Sovereign skin variants come in green and gold, black and silver, or purple, and each come with a unique-colored gem as well.

Finisher and VFX variants are also available with the Sovereign line. From glowing reload animations to mystical sounds and a gigantic Garen ultimate falling from the sky, these skins have a lot to offer players and a must-have for any collector.

However, those interested in buying the Sovereign skins will have a wait a while as they will come into rotation after three days, which is when the Prime collection in the Valorant Store expires.

Skins are an amazing way of personalizing your Agent, it adds an extra element of fun and awe to your everyday matches.