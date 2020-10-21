Act III of Valorant has started, bringing in some new players to the Riot Games FPS. The ability based shooter that is Valorant, just keeps growing. Servers are popping up, competitive events are aplenty, and more content keeps getting added to the game.
New players and even some established players may not be aware of certain aspects of the game. Knowing the little details about Valorant is crucial, especially when it comes to agent abilities. The abilities last for a certain amount of time. Follow along below for an updated guide on how long each Valorant agents' abilities last.
Valorant: Agent ability time guide
Jett
Cloudburst: 7 seconds
Updraft: N/A
Tailwind: N/A
Blade Storm: Lasts until all knives used or player is eliminated
Raze
Boom Bot: 10 seconds
Blast Pack: Arms after 0.5 seconds, detonates after 5 seconds if not remote detonated
Paint Shells: 3 seconds for first explosion, 3 seconds for all sub-munitions
Showstopper: 10 seconds until it disarms
Breach
Aftershock: 2.5 seconds
Flashpoint: 4.5 seconds
Fault Line: 3 seconds
Rolling Thunder: 6 seconds total, 0.255 between blasts
Omen
Shrouded Step: 1.5 seconds
Paranoia: 2.5 seconds
Dark Cover: 15 second duration, 35 second cooldown
From the Shadows: 4 seconds
Brimstone
Incendiary: 8.3 seconds
Stim Beacon: 12 seconds
Sky Smoke: 14 seconds
Orbital Strike: 4 seconds
Phoenix
Blaze: 8 seconds
Curveball: 1.1 seconds
Hot Hands: 4 seconds
Run it Back: 10 seconds
Sage
Barrier Orb: 30 seconds
Slow Orb: 7 seconds
Healing Orb: 5 health every 0.25 seconds for 5 seconds, 45 second cooldown
Resurrection: N/A
Sova
Shock Bolt: N/A
Owl Drone: 10 seconds
Recon Bolt: 5 seconds, 35 second cooldown
Hunter's Fury: N/A
Viper
Snake Bite: 8 seconds
Poison Cloud: 5 poison per second
Toxic Screen: 5 poison per second
Viper's Pit: Infinite while Viper is inside, 15 seconds if Viper is outside
Cypher
Trapwire: N/A
Cyber Cage: 7 seconds
Spycam: N/A
Neural Theft: N/A
Reyna
Leer: 2 seconds
Devour: 3 seconds
Dismiss: 2 seconds
Empress: 30 seconds, killing opponent restarts duration
Killjoy
Alarmbot: Inflicts Vulnerable for 4 seconds
Nanoswarm: 4.5 seconds
Turret: N/A
Lockdown: 15 seconds until detain, enemies detained for 8 seconds
Skye
Note: While Skye has been revealed, she has not yet been added to Valorant. These are the current duration for her abilities, but these figures could change at any time before she officially enters the Valorant agent pool.
Guiding Light: 4 seconds
Trailblazer: 5 seconds
Regrowth: N/A
Seekers: Unknown