Act III of Valorant has started, bringing in some new players to the Riot Games FPS. The ability based shooter that is Valorant, just keeps growing. Servers are popping up, competitive events are aplenty, and more content keeps getting added to the game.

New players and even some established players may not be aware of certain aspects of the game. Knowing the little details about Valorant is crucial, especially when it comes to agent abilities. The abilities last for a certain amount of time. Follow along below for an updated guide on how long each Valorant agents' abilities last.

Valorant: Agent ability time guide

Jett

Cloudburst: 7 seconds

Updraft: N/A

Tailwind: N/A

Blade Storm: Lasts until all knives used or player is eliminated

Raze

Boom Bot: 10 seconds

Blast Pack: Arms after 0.5 seconds, detonates after 5 seconds if not remote detonated

Paint Shells: 3 seconds for first explosion, 3 seconds for all sub-munitions

Showstopper: 10 seconds until it disarms

Breach

Aftershock: 2.5 seconds

Flashpoint: 4.5 seconds

Fault Line: 3 seconds

Rolling Thunder: 6 seconds total, 0.255 between blasts

Omen

Shrouded Step: 1.5 seconds

Paranoia: 2.5 seconds

Dark Cover: 15 second duration, 35 second cooldown

From the Shadows: 4 seconds

Brimstone

Incendiary: 8.3 seconds

Stim Beacon: 12 seconds

Sky Smoke: 14 seconds

Orbital Strike: 4 seconds

Phoenix

Blaze: 8 seconds

Curveball: 1.1 seconds

Hot Hands: 4 seconds

Run it Back: 10 seconds

Sage

Barrier Orb: 30 seconds

Slow Orb: 7 seconds

Healing Orb: 5 health every 0.25 seconds for 5 seconds, 45 second cooldown

Resurrection: N/A

Sova

Shock Bolt: N/A

Owl Drone: 10 seconds

Recon Bolt: 5 seconds, 35 second cooldown

Hunter's Fury: N/A

Viper

Snake Bite: 8 seconds

Poison Cloud: 5 poison per second

Toxic Screen: 5 poison per second

Viper's Pit: Infinite while Viper is inside, 15 seconds if Viper is outside

Cypher

Trapwire: N/A

Cyber Cage: 7 seconds

Spycam: N/A

Neural Theft: N/A

Reyna

Leer: 2 seconds

Devour: 3 seconds

Dismiss: 2 seconds

Empress: 30 seconds, killing opponent restarts duration

Killjoy

Alarmbot: Inflicts Vulnerable for 4 seconds

Nanoswarm: 4.5 seconds

Turret: N/A

Lockdown: 15 seconds until detain, enemies detained for 8 seconds

Skye

Note: While Skye has been revealed, she has not yet been added to Valorant. These are the current duration for her abilities, but these figures could change at any time before she officially enters the Valorant agent pool.

Guiding Light: 4 seconds

Trailblazer: 5 seconds

Regrowth: N/A

Seekers: Unknown