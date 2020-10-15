Valorant might be getting a festive Icebox game mode this winter

Valorant has massively revolutionized the FPS gaming scene over the last few months. Any game with live update AAA version is expected to answer their community's hype. Even during its beta stage, Valorant was competing with established Battle Royale games like Fortnite, Call Of Duty Warzone, and Apex Legends.

Valorant is still maintaining that competition with other games in the world in every regard. What better way to do it than doing something similar, but better than the other games, right?

This is where the next big event in Valorant comes in.

Recently, after the early access preview and the successful launch of Act III all across the globe, players and dataminers have started scouring the game files for clues about the future.

Are new game modes coming to Valorant in the festive season?

In fact, the search in an extremely fortunate find, that was recently leaked by ValorLeaks on Twitter. It showed a string of code which referred to snow. There were mainly four different instances in which this word was used, in conjunction with terms like ‘Bouncy,’ ‘Growball,’ ‘RapidFire,’ and ‘Skate'. While the preliminary guesses are trying to affirm whether it is another game mode or not, most are speculating that it is going to be a Christmas or Halloween themed event. The reports suggested that a Snowball event might be added soon.

Zakky from Valorant Hub had the opportunity to try out the early access, along with several others. From all the reports that have emerged, it seems that the Battle Pass trailer had a lot of easter eggs. Especially if one considers that this Act will conclude Episode I.

To keep up with other games, and to keep up with the norm of events being featured during specific months, Riot Games might come up with a surprise for Valorant.

The Snowball event hasn't been confirmed, but dataminers seem pretty particular about it's existence. Considering the method in which Spike Rush and Deathmatch were introduced to help the Valorant ecosystem, the next event might follow the same pattern as well.

Riot Games setting things in order before First Strike Valorant tournament

In hindsight, this will be one of the primary reasons why the popularity of Valorant remains high, even after 2020 is over. Zakky also hypothesized that Spike Rush might be replaced after the next few patches. With titles like League Of Legends getting an event for Halloween and Christmas, it is only logical to think that Riot will have plans for Valorant too.

He added, "So it is possible we could see Spike Rush being temporarily be replaced by an LTM. Sort of like a spooky Valoween event for example, which is two weeks from now, so who knows what will happen."

There is not much to go on apart from the leak by ValorLeaks. Moreover, considering that First Strike is also going to commence in a while, then it is plausible to assume that a new event is coming our way. One which will ease up the competitive stress of Valorant, and make it more entertaining for the average player as well.