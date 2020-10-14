Valorant patch 1.10 data-mined files hint at new “Snowball” game mode for winter session

A competitive online multiplayer like Valorant does indeed need a game mode that will take much of the stress away from the daily ranked grind.

Competitive game modes can be one of the most frustrating experiences for any shooter, and the tier climb in Valorant is not the easiest thing to achieve, no matter how skilled you are.

Now, you might be wondering that for busting stress, Valorant already has two separate game modes. But let’s be honest; Spike Rush and Deathmatch are fun additions to the game, but they aren’t precisely successful stressbusters.

Deathmatch, especially, is treated more like a warm-up session by most Valorant players before starting with their ranked grind.

So Riot Games does need something else apart from these two to help players cope with their in-game frustration. And after the latest Valorant patch 1.10 went live, we see that the publisher might be working on a viable solution.

In a recent tweet, the data miner, Valorant Leaks, showed some interesting files that he could excavate. And it would seem that we could have a new game mode during the upcoming winter holidays.

Valorant’s “Snowball” game mode coming this winter?

Valorant Leaks found a series of codes that contained the words “Snowball.” There were mainly four different instances in which this word was used, in conjunction with terms like ‘Bouncy,’ ‘Growball,’ ‘RapidFire,’ and ‘Skate.’

The general theory is that these words relate to the new in-game modifications and power-up abilities, like the one we get in Spike Rush.

Moreover, as the game mode might be called “Snowball,” the chances are high that it will be map-specific and only be available in Valorant’s newest map, Icebox.

Previously, there were talks about a battle royale mode coming to Valorant, and whether “Snowball” is going to be that or not, only time will tell.