Valorant: After Team Envy, NiP finally announce their official roster

The Valorant Ignition Series has helped the game’s esports scene grow tremendously. A lot of major organisations have been making investments in Riot Games' latest shooter during the last couple of months and have also begun building their official rosters.

After Team Envy, it seems that Ninjas in Pyjamas (NiP) have also joined in to help Valorant's professional stage expand by finally announcing their complete roster.

Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari, Damien “HyP” Souville and Charles “CREA” Beauvoisare will join Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek and Emir “RHYME” Muminovic in the starting lineup. ‘RHYME’ and ‘luckeRRR’ were signed to the NiP roster back in June and the addition of the three new members means that the roster is now complete.

Each of the NiP Valorant members comes from a CS: GO background apart from Hype, who comes from Overwatch.

Unlike Hype, the other members were not able to attain much recognition in the previous games they played in. Valorant will, therefore, serve as a second chance for them to establish themselves in the esports scene.

Hype was known for his time in Paris Eternal as well as for his contributions during Team France's journey to a fourth-placed finish at the Overwatch World Cup in 2019.

LuckeRR was once a promising CS: GO talent but he never really climbed to the top of the ranks in the professional ladder. He has jumped from one team to the other, playing for the likes of uX, EYES ON U, WiseWizards, and even BIG.

Rhyme, on the other hand, only came into recognition once he started participating in Valorant tournaments under NiP and, at times, the Team Prodigy banner.

Much like Rhyme, CREA and Fearoth also rose in notoriety once they started participating in Valorant tournaments during the closed beta and after the game’s official release. They both played for Team Prodigy and even entered some of the other tournaments with HyP under the squad name, Team HypHypHyp.

NiP had initially planned to use their 'Paladins' line-up for their Valorant roster but later scratched the idea and decided to base their squad around former CS: GO players.