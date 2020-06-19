Valorant Agent Leak: KillJoy and his turrets

KillJoy or Bombshell might be the 12th Agent in Valorant.

According to data miners, KillJoy could be an agent whose abilities revolve around the use of turrets.

Valorant (Image Courtesy: Riot Games)

The gaming community deeply appreciates data miners as they often get accurate leaks on any upcoming changes to the most popular IPs even before the developers reveal anything.

When it comes to Valorant, a few superstars have been digging into the game ever since the closed beta release. Valorant Leaks, PlayerIGN, and floxay are three of the biggest Valorant leak contributors at the moment.

Every time there is a new patch, they set out to dig whatever they can out of the game and reveal some of Riot's plans for the future.

Recently, they found new elements in the game files after patch 1.01 which hint at a new Agent called Killjoy or Bombshell, whose abilities revolve around the use of turrets.

The promised 12th Agent

All the speculation surrounding a 12th agent is hardly surprising. During the closed beta phase, Riot had indicated that the full game would be launched with a total of 12 agents. However, the 12th agent was not ready for Valorant's official release on June 2 and the game came out with just 11 of them.

What has caught the attention of the Valorant community is, however, the abilities of the new agent and their unique nature.

The Battlepass card.

PlayerIGN mentioned a battle pass card called the "Carte Vertraulich" in one of his recent tweets:

This #VALORANT card is literally called "KJ Tease"

It's a teaser for a character codenamed: "Killjoy", Agent name: "Bombshell" I believe



The German word 'Vertraulich' translates to 'Confidential'



I think we can safely assume Killjoy/Bombshell is from Germany#ValorantLeaks pic.twitter.com/tXRidI78Ko — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIgn) June 2, 2020

The tweet reads:

"This Valorant card is literally called 'KJ Tease'. It's a teaser for a character codenamed: Killjoy. Agent name: 'Bombshell', I believe. The German word 'Vertraulich' translates to 'Confidential'. I think we can safely assume Killjoy/Bombshell is from Germany.”

It seems that Killjoy’s game mechanics will revolve around the use of gadgets like that of Cypher, but instead of cameras, he will be using turrets. This leads us to believe that unlike Cypher, KillJoy will be a more aggressive agent, as the turrets might just be more adept at getting frags than gathering enemy information.

During the closed beta phase, PlayerIGN had also released a video about a possible KillJoy ability that uses a drone. The ability, which was codenamed ‘Nano Storm Bot’, might just be one of the many abilities that can help the new agent become an aggressive fragger.

The prototype animation

On June 13, 'floxay' tweeted a small video that featured a skeletal animation of what looks like a turret. However, he did not provide any additional information.

Killjoy Turret Equip animation (yes, only bones, no mesh) pic.twitter.com/q4x7yI6LEs — floxay (@floxayyy) June 13, 2020

There is still a debate on whether the player will be able to actively control the turret. As we’re yet to get any official statement from Riot regarding the new agent, all we have is conjecture at this point.