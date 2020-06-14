Valorant: Are Agent Skins on the cards?

After releasing a successful weapon skin line up, there might be a possibility of Agent skins in Valorant in the future.

However, Valorant's lead character designer said in this regard that there are no plans for Agent skins in the game right now.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Riot Games' new tactical first-person shooter Valorant has been making giant waves in the FPS community ever since the release of its closed beta in April. With the official game finally out now, there has been a lot of talk among fans about the possibility of certain cosmetics like Agent Skins in the future.

The Valorant official game already comes with a variety of amazing weapon skins. From the latest and the incredibly gorgeous Sovereign line to the cool and flashy Reaver Collection, there are a lot of amazing weapon skins up for grabs in the Valorant game.

But are weapon skins the only cosmetics that the Valorant developers are thinking about for the game? Well, we believe that it is not the case. After the developers finally wrap their heads around the competitive scene for Valorant, they would soon be looking into Agent cosmetics.

Why is Riot a bit hesitant on Agent Skins in Valorant?

In one of the developer interviews with Anna Donlon, Dr. Lupo asked about the possibility of Agent skins coming to Valorant.

The developers replied to him by stating that currently they want to preserve the competitive integrity of the Valorant game, and would not be adding Agent skins at the moment.

Unlike in League of Legends where champion skins hardly affect the flow of the game, in an FPS like Valorant, an Agent skin can give a player a big advantage. Being able to blend in with the surrounding environment is a no go for a game that relies heavily on enemy vision and clarity.

Morello suggests that Agents Skins are a possibility in Valorant:

Valorant’s lead character designer Ryan ‘Morello' Scott in a recent Q&A interview answered a few questions about the possibility of Agent Skins coming to the game.

He is of the opinion that in games like Valorant that are based on the first-person shooter genre, character skins are of very low value. As the only things that the player can see are the hands and weapons in them, making Agent skins is not exactly a priority for the Valorant developers at the moment.

In the Q&A, Morello did go over the possibility of having a ‘turn on and off system’ for the skins, but he dismissed it by saying that if you can’t show your skins off to other players, then there really is no value in having them.

However, Morello did go over the possibility of something like skin mods that are there in CS: GO. In this regard, he said that:

"One of the values of the skin is being able to show other players what your skin looks like. By letting other people turn it off you do lose that value. And use a shearing component at that point, just download you know? It's like you almost just want skin mods right? So we'd like to find a way to incorporate it without having to turn them on and off.”

So, for hopeful fans, there might just be some Agent skins in Valorant in the near future.