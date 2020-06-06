Valorant: Can you play the game with a controller?

With controller mapping, players can now use their Xbox and PS4 controllers to play Valorant.

Valorant doesn't have aim-assist support for controllers, and that can be a major disadvantage.

Image Courtesy: Prima Games

Riot Games’ latest tactical first-person shooter Valorant has seen unprecedented levels of success ever since the release of its closed beta.

Now, 4 days into the official launch, it seems like the game is still as popular as it was during the beta stage. It has been drawing in more players from multiple gaming genres every day.

Valorant’s popularity has grown so much that even console players now want to get their hands on the game. And though Valorant is yet to have a console release, a future launch in the platform is being tested out by Riot at the moment, and it is still in its prototype stages.

So, Valorant coming to the Xbox One or the PS4 like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Overwatch is yet to be confirmed.

But that being said, console gamers can use their PC to play Valorant, just like they would in a console, and that is with a controller.

Can Valorant be played with a controller?

YES! You can use a controller to play Valorant.

However, we recommend against it as Valorant is first and foremost a PC title with no official controller support. This means that there is not going to be any aim assist in the game for controller users, and that is a huge detriment to have in a game that relies exclusively on accuracy.

Aiming is definitely harder with a controller than it is with a mouse and a keyboard, so FPS games on console come with aim-assist support. This makes it significantly easier for players to get as well as to stay on their targets.

How to make your controller compatible with Valorant

To get your controller working for Valorant, we recommend that you follow the above steps given in the video very closely.

The reWASD application is one of the best ways of remapping your controller to fit the Valorant settings. With it, console gamers will be able to play the game just the way they want to, albeit without the aim-assist.