Valorant console prototype being tested by Riot

Valorant was released worldwide on 2nd June 2020 after a month of closed beta testing

Anna Dalon hints at a possible release on console

Valorant had quite a successful closed beta release with a large number of CS: GO and Overwatch professionals switching their careers to Valorant even before its release. The game was released worldwide a couple of days ago.

Numerous fans and players are now wondering whether the game would be available on consoles after a successful release of the PC version.

NEWS: Riot have teased that a console port for #VALORANT is being prototyped, but if it doesn't work out, they're willing to make a whole new console FPS game 🎮



In an interview with GameSpot, Anna Donlon, Valorant's Executive Producer, hinted at the possibility of releasing the game for consoles, when asked whether the game would be available for console or would be an exclusive PC game.

This is what she said:

"That's one of the more controversial topics out there that I've seen, I completely understand why. It's controversial internally to our dev team as well. We're prototyping that right now." Dalon replied when she was asked about the console version of the game.

"And we really believe that the way this game is meant to be played is this hyper strong-level of play with competitive integrity."She also added

"But there's a way to play this game, and there's a way to experience this game that we're not entirely sure translates completely to console play."

According to her, strong competitive play is the core of the game, and they would not let that go. The team is also concerned about the competitive advantage due to the system players are playing on.

"But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience".

If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will

"It's not a no, for sure," Dalon also clarified at the end.

She also added that they have a bunch of designers who are very excited to design the game for consoles.