×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Valorant: Check out the 'Prime Skin Collection'

  • Valorant is the first First person tactical shooter developed by Riot Games.
  • One of the finest skin collection in the game is 'Prime Collection'
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 02 Jun 2020, 16:25 IST

Valorant
Valorant

In any First Person Shooter (FPS) game, players long for weapon skins and same is the case with Valorant. The skins introduced in Valorant are dazzling, and the players are very much interested in getting those skins.

One of the magnificent collection of skins is the Prime Collection. This collection was initially leaked by Santa Ricky, known by his twitter handle @FireMonkey__. The leaks initially suggested that the collection would be called as Hypebeast collection. However, upon the release of the game, majority of the skins have been renamed. Here are the Prime Collection skins in Valorant:

These prime skins can be evolved or enhanced using another in-game currency called as Radianite Points.

Currently, Prime Collection is on sale which can be purchased for 7100 Valorant Points. The set includes four gun skins, one melee weapon skin, a Prime card and a couple of sprays.

Prime Skins in Valorant

Here are the Prime Skins along with their enhancements and variants.

Also Read: Valorant: New Agent Reyna's skills and abilities

#1 Prime Classic

It has 3 variants of skins that will be unlocked at level 5,6 and 7.

Prime Classic
Prime Classic

Variants of Prime Classic

Advertisement
Prime Classic Variant
Prime Classic Variant
Other variant of Prime Classic
Other variant of Prime Classic
Final variant of Prime Spectre
Final variant of Prime Spectre

GFX of Prime Classic

Also Read: Valorant new skins list: All latest skins in the game

#2 Prime Spectre

The variants of this skin also unlocks at level 5,6,7

Prime Spectre
Prime Spectre

Variants of Prime Spectre

Variant of Prime Spectre - unlocks at level 5
Variant of Prime Spectre - unlocks at level 5
Second Variant of Prime Spectre
Second Variant of Prime Spectre
Third variant of Prime Spectre - unlocks at level 7
Third variant of Prime Spectre - unlocks at level 7

GFX of Prime Spectre

#3 Prime Vandal

It also has 3 variants that unlock at level 5,6 and 7 respectively.

Prime Vandal
Prime Vandal
This variant is available at level 5
This variant is available at level 5
This variant is available at level 6
This variant is available at level 6
Last variant of Prime Vandal - available at level 7
Last variant of Prime Vandal - available at level 7

GFX of Prime Vandal

#4 Prime Guardian

It has 3 variants like aforementioned skins.

Prime Guardian
Prime Guardian

Variants of Prime Guardian

First of the variant of Prime Guardian
First of the variant of Prime Guardian
The variant is available at level 6
The variant is available at level 6
One of the variants of Prime Guardian
One of the variants of Prime Guardian

GFX of Prime Guardian

#5 Prime Melee

It has no variants unlike other skins.

Prime Melee
Prime Melee

GFX of Prime Melee


Published 02 Jun 2020, 16:25 IST
Valorant
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी