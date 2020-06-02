Valorant: Check out the 'Prime Skin Collection'
- Valorant is the first First person tactical shooter developed by Riot Games.
- One of the finest skin collection in the game is 'Prime Collection'
In any First Person Shooter (FPS) game, players long for weapon skins and same is the case with Valorant. The skins introduced in Valorant are dazzling, and the players are very much interested in getting those skins.
One of the magnificent collection of skins is the Prime Collection. This collection was initially leaked by Santa Ricky, known by his twitter handle @FireMonkey__. The leaks initially suggested that the collection would be called as Hypebeast collection. However, upon the release of the game, majority of the skins have been renamed. Here are the Prime Collection skins in Valorant:
These prime skins can be evolved or enhanced using another in-game currency called as Radianite Points.
Currently, Prime Collection is on sale which can be purchased for 7100 Valorant Points. The set includes four gun skins, one melee weapon skin, a Prime card and a couple of sprays.
Prime Skins in Valorant
Here are the Prime Skins along with their enhancements and variants.
#1 Prime Classic
It has 3 variants of skins that will be unlocked at level 5,6 and 7.
Variants of Prime Classic
GFX of Prime Classic
#2 Prime Spectre
The variants of this skin also unlocks at level 5,6,7
Variants of Prime Spectre
GFX of Prime Spectre
#3 Prime Vandal
It also has 3 variants that unlock at level 5,6 and 7 respectively.
GFX of Prime Vandal
#4 Prime Guardian
It has 3 variants like aforementioned skins.
Variants of Prime Guardian
GFX of Prime Guardian
#5 Prime Melee
It has no variants unlike other skins.
GFX of Prime Melee