Valorant: Check out the 'Prime Skin Collection'

Valorant

In any First Person Shooter (FPS) game, players long for weapon skins and same is the case with Valorant. The skins introduced in Valorant are dazzling, and the players are very much interested in getting those skins.

One of the magnificent collection of skins is the Prime Collection. This collection was initially leaked by Santa Ricky, known by his twitter handle @FireMonkey__. The leaks initially suggested that the collection would be called as Hypebeast collection. However, upon the release of the game, majority of the skins have been renamed. Here are the Prime Collection skins in Valorant:

These prime skins can be evolved or enhanced using another in-game currency called as Radianite Points.

Currently, Prime Collection is on sale which can be purchased for 7100 Valorant Points. The set includes four gun skins, one melee weapon skin, a Prime card and a couple of sprays.

Prime Skins in Valorant

Here are the Prime Skins along with their enhancements and variants.

#1 Prime Classic

It has 3 variants of skins that will be unlocked at level 5,6 and 7.

Prime Classic

Variants of Prime Classic

Prime Classic Variant

Other variant of Prime Classic

Final variant of Prime Spectre

GFX of Prime Classic

#2 Prime Spectre

The variants of this skin also unlocks at level 5,6,7

Prime Spectre

Variants of Prime Spectre

Variant of Prime Spectre - unlocks at level 5

Second Variant of Prime Spectre

Third variant of Prime Spectre - unlocks at level 7

GFX of Prime Spectre

#3 Prime Vandal

It also has 3 variants that unlock at level 5,6 and 7 respectively.

Prime Vandal

This variant is available at level 5

This variant is available at level 6

Last variant of Prime Vandal - available at level 7

GFX of Prime Vandal

#4 Prime Guardian

It has 3 variants like aforementioned skins.

Prime Guardian

Variants of Prime Guardian

First of the variant of Prime Guardian

The variant is available at level 6

One of the variants of Prime Guardian

GFX of Prime Guardian

#5 Prime Melee

It has no variants unlike other skins.

Prime Melee

GFX of Prime Melee