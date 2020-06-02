×
Valorant new skins list: All latest skins in the game

  • Valorant is the first First person tactical shooter developed by Riot Games.
  • The game has eye-catching skins and these skins keep the game fresh.
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 02 Jun 2020, 12:51 IST

Valorant is now available for download
Valorant, the first tactical shooter by Riot Games has finally released. The FPS game has a variety of beautiful skins for your guns. Although these skins don't make one a superior player, but manage to keep the players attached to the game. All the skins are eye-catching and unique. 

The skins can be purchased from the store. The players can either buy the whole set of skins or buy them individually.


Valorant In-game store
Currently, Prime Collection is on sale which can be purchased for 7100 Valorant Points. According to Santa Ricky otherwise known as FireMonkey_, this set was expected to release with the name of Hypebeast. The players can also purchase individual skins from the store.

SKINS IN VALORANT

Here are the skins that are currently available in Valorant:


Final Chamber Classic
Final Chamber Classic
Galleria Classic
Galleria Classic
Kingdom Classic
Kingdom Classic
Pistolinha Classic
Pistolinha Classic
Prime Classic
Prime Classic
Aristocrat Stinger
Aristocrat Stinger
Couture Stinger
Couture Stinger
Aristocrat Bulldog
Aristocrat Bulldog
Couture Bulldog
Couture Bulldog
Rush Bulldog
Rush Bulldog
Couture Marshal
Couture Marshal
Galleria Marshal
Galleria Marshal
Snakebite Shorty
Snakebite Shorty
Kingdom Spectre
Kingdom Spectre
Luxe Spectre
Luxe Spectre
Prime Spectre
Prime Spectre
Galleria Guardian
Galleria Guardian
Prime Guardian
Prime Guardian
Luxe Operator
Luxe Operator
Couture Frenzy
Couture Frenzy
Ragnarocker Frenzy
Ragnarocker Frenzy
Spitfire Frenzy
Spitfire Frenzy
Rush Frenzy
Rush Frenzy
Galleria Bucky
Galleria Bucky
Kingdom Bucky
Kingdom Bucky
Galleria Phantom
Galleria Phantom
Kingdom Phantom
Kingdom Phantom
Rush Phantom
Rush Phantom
Aristocrat Ares
Aristocrat Ares
Rush Ares
Rush Ares
Dot Exe Ghost
Dot Exe Ghost
Hush Ghost
Hush Ghost
Luxe Ghost
Luxe Ghost
Soul Silencer Ghost
Soul Silencer Ghost
Vendetta Ghost
Vendetta Ghost
Dot Exe Judge
Dot Exe Judge
Luxe Judge
Luxe Judge
Rush Judge
Rush Judge
Aristocrat Vandal
Aristocrat Vandal
Dot Exe Vandal
Dot Exe Vandal
Luxe Vandal
Luxe Vandal
Prime Vandal
Prime Vandal
Dot Exe Ddin
Dot Exe Ddin
Aristocrat Sheriff
Aristocrat Sheriff
Game Over Sheriff
Game Over Sheriff
Peacekeeper Sheriff
Peacekeeper Sheriff
Protektor Sheriff
Protektor Sheriff
Kingdom Melee
Kingdom Melee
Luxe Melee
Luxe Melee
Prime Melee
Prime Melee

The players can also earn some of these skins by reaching a specific tier of the battle Pass a.k.a the Story Contract, Ignition Act 1. The Story Contract costs 1000 VP which equates to 10$. The skins of Dot Exe Collection is available at various tiers and certain Kingdom and Couture skins are also available. The purchase of the battle pass proves to be a win-win situation for the players.


The names of the skins have been changed upon the release of the game. The collections that were mentioned in the leaks by Fire-Monkey have been renamed. Hypebeast Collection is renamed as Prime Collection, Luxury bundle as Luxe Collection, and almost everything has been renamed.

Published 02 Jun 2020, 12:51 IST
Valorant
