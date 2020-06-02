Valorant new skins list: All latest skins in the game
- Valorant is the first First person tactical shooter developed by Riot Games.
- The game has eye-catching skins and these skins keep the game fresh.
Valorant, the first tactical shooter by Riot Games has finally released. The FPS game has a variety of beautiful skins for your guns. Although these skins don't make one a superior player, but manage to keep the players attached to the game. All the skins are eye-catching and unique.
The skins can be purchased from the store. The players can either buy the whole set of skins or buy them individually.
Currently, Prime Collection is on sale which can be purchased for 7100 Valorant Points. According to Santa Ricky otherwise known as FireMonkey_, this set was expected to release with the name of Hypebeast. The players can also purchase individual skins from the store.
SKINS IN VALORANT
Here are the skins that are currently available in Valorant:
The players can also earn some of these skins by reaching a specific tier of the battle Pass a.k.a the Story Contract, Ignition Act 1. The Story Contract costs 1000 VP which equates to 10$. The skins of Dot Exe Collection is available at various tiers and certain Kingdom and Couture skins are also available. The purchase of the battle pass proves to be a win-win situation for the players.
The names of the skins have been changed upon the release of the game. The collections that were mentioned in the leaks by Fire-Monkey have been renamed. Hypebeast Collection is renamed as Prime Collection, Luxury bundle as Luxe Collection, and almost everything has been renamed.