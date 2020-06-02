Valorant: New Agent Reyna's skills and abilities

Reyna, the latest addition to the agents in Valorant

Reyna is the first agent to be added in the game after of the beta testing closed. She is the latest addition and becomes the 11th agent to be added in the game.

Riot games released the trailer of Reyna on 30th May. According to the official description of Reyna,

“Forged in the heart of Mexico, Reyna dominates single combat, popping off with each kill she scores. Her capability is only limited by her raw skill, making her highly dependent on performance.”

Reyna is a duelist, that will have the first engagements in the game and can be efficiently used to get the openings.

Abilities of Reyna in Valorant

Reyna has four abilities that are as follows

Pic Courtesy: Valorant official site

#1 Dismiss – Using Dismiss, Reyna consumes a soul orb and become intangible. If the empress ability is active, Reyna becomes invisible for a short duration.

#2 Leer – Reyna equips and throws an Ethereal, destructive orb/eye. The orb ‘Nearsights’ everyone who looks at it.

#3 Devour – This ability enables Reyna to consume a soul orb and to regain her health completely. When Reyna kills an enemy and leaves a soul orb behind, this is called Soul Harvest ability. After the HP is full, the exceeded healing would be converted into a temporary armour. If empress is active, this skill will automatically cast, and Reyna wouldn’t need to consume the soul orb.

#4 Empress – In this, Reyna enters into a frenzy which increases her firing speed, equipment and reload speed dramatically. A kill will renew the duration of the ability, and Reyna gains infinite charges of Soul Harvest abilities.

This agent can be used very well by the players who have an aggressive playing style. She is a powerhouse when it comes to playing the game aggressively. However, she cannot be used much in the defensive roles. Her abilities and skills won't be utilized in passive or defensive play. Sentinels like Rage and Cypher would be much better for the defensive roles.