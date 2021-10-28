Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier: Brackets and standings after October 27

The Valorant Champions Tour has entered its final leg as teams prepare for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021. However, before that, the NA Last Chance Qualifier will select the 16th and final team for the tournament.

After a year of Challengers and Masters, Valorant Champions 2021 brings together the top Valorant teams from the seven circuit point regions along with the winner of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports, to determine the best Valorant roster in the world.

Besides the top qualified teams, Riot Games has opened up a last-chance opportunity for the top unqualified teams to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021.

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier - brackets and Standings

The NA Last Chance qualifier brings together the top 8 unqualified teams along with the winner and runner-up of Valorant Strike Arabia, Order and Chief Esports, for a chance to qualify for Valorant Champions and join Sentinels and Team Envy from NA.

However, prior to the tournament, VSA teams, Order, and Chief Esports failed to participate due to travel restrictions. Furthermore, the LAN tournament was postponed for more than a week and was shifted to an online tournament.

Even after the NA LCQ resumed, the issues continued as the Rise vs Cloud 9 Blue match was delayed due to a power outage.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Due to a severe storm-related power outage, tonight’s match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise will be paused until 12:00pm PT on Thursday, October 28. Tomorrow’s originally scheduled matches will still be played following the conclusion of the match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise. Due to a severe storm-related power outage, tonight’s match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise will be paused until 12:00pm PT on Thursday, October 28. Tomorrow’s originally scheduled matches will still be played following the conclusion of the match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise.

That being said, here's a look at the current standings. The teams qualified for VCT NA LCQ are,

100 Thieves - Circuit Points #3

Version 1 - Circuit Points #4

FaZe Clan - Circuit Points #5

XSET - Circuit Points #6

Luminosity Gaming - Circuit Points #7

Rise - Circuit Points #8

Cloud 9 Blue - Circuit Points #9

Gen.G Gaming - Circuit Points #10

The brackets and match results of Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier are as follows:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

100T vs Gen.G - 100T won (2-1)

XSET vs LG - XSET won (2-1)

FaZe vs Rise - Rise won (2-1)

V1 vs C9 B - C9 B won (2-0)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

100T vs XSET - 100T won (2-1)

Rise vs C9 B - TBD on Oct 28 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST) / Oct 29 (00:30 IST)

Upper Bracket Final

100T vs (Rise/ C9 B) - TBD on Oct 29 (18:00 PST/ 21:00 EST) / Oct 30 (06:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Gen.G vs LG - TBD on Oct 28 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST) / Oct 29 (00:30 IST)

FaZe vs V1 - TBD on Oct 28 (15:00 PST/ 18:00 EST) / Oct 29 (03:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Round 2

(Rise/ C9 B) vs (Gen.G/ LG) - TBD on Oct 29 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST) / Oct 30 (00:30 IST)

XSET vs (Faze/ V1) - TBD on Oct 29 (15:00 PST/ 18:00 EST) / Oct 30 (03:30 IST)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

No team has been eliminated as of yet, however, Gen.G Gaming, Luminosity Gaming, FaZe Clan, Version 1, and XSET are all one loss away from ending their Champions dream early.

Edited by Danyal Arabi