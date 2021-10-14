North America Last Chance Qualifier postponed for the day after two players test COVID-19 positive 

The Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier Day 2 has been postponed for the day as the two players have reportedly tested COVID-19 positive this morning. Riot has officially announced the decision through their Twitter handle.

Riot has also confirmed that they are investigating the issue and trying to make sure everyone's health is safe.

Riot takes safety measures after two COVID-19 cases found in North America Last Chance Qualifier event

Riot has received negative feedback over the last few hours as players have faced several issues in the North America Last Chance Qualifier LAN event. While some players were complaining about the provided equipment, some have revealed their unpleasant experience regarding the LAN servers. Fans have also raised their voices against Riot's mismanagement.

The situation became worse after two players from one of the participating teams reportedly tested COVID-19 positive this morning. Several teams have reached out to Riot due to the extent of the issues. As per the rumors, one of those teams has also decided to pull out from the competition.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Riot has taken an immediate step and decided to postpone North America Last Chance Qualifier for the day. The organizers have announced that through their Twitter handle. The tweet read:

'The health and safety of all involved with LCQ is our greatest priority. All players and staff participating in LCQ have been - and continue to be - tested for COVID-19 per riot Games and LA County health guidelines for in-person events. After receiving several conflicting test results, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to pause the competition for today while we evaluate how to safely resume the LCQ.'

Players and fans, both of whom have appreciated Riot's decision, thanked the organizers for taking the immediate step.

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @valesports_na I respect Riot for trying to get LAN tourneys going, unfortunate that covid is actually a cuck. :( @valesports_na I respect Riot for trying to get LAN tourneys going, unfortunate that covid is actually a cuck. :(

However, it is still unclear when the tournament will resume again. Fans and players will eagerly await Riot's future announcement regarding the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier timeline.

