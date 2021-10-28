Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier: Cloud9 Blue vs Rise match delayed due to power outage

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) North America Last Chance Qualifier (NA LCQ) match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise is postponed until 12:00 PM PT on Thursday, October 28. The delay is attributed to a severe, weather-related power outage.

VCT NA LCQ resumed on October 27, but another unfortunate event resulted in the delay in the tournament, yet again. Soon after Cloud9 Blue vs Rise started off, there was a technical pause in the match, while teams were playing the first map.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Due to a severe storm-related power outage, tonight’s match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise will be paused until 12:00pm PT on Thursday, October 28. Tomorrow’s originally scheduled matches will still be played following the conclusion of the match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise. Due to a severe storm-related power outage, tonight’s match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise will be paused until 12:00pm PT on Thursday, October 28. Tomorrow’s originally scheduled matches will still be played following the conclusion of the match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise.

The tournament has gone through a series of interruptions since it began. From failure in travel arrangements for Oceania teams to postpone due to COVID-19. And now, with heavy storm-related power outage, VCT NA LCQ has witnessed a lot of unfortunate events.

Valorant Champions Tour NA LCQ: Blue vs Rise match gets abruptly interrupted due to power outage

The Upper Bracket Semifinal match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise started on October 28, at 06:30 PM. However, soon after the teams started playing, severe storms resulted in a power outage in the region.

The match was stopped due to a technical pause. However, the rest of the matches will be played as per the schedule.

Soon after it was announced, the community reacted to it as a "curse" as several unfortunate events have been happening in Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier.

Previously, FaZe Clan’s Corey Nigra and Andrej “babybay” Francisty had tested positive for COVID-19. The developments led to the postponement of the entire LAN tournament, making it go online.

As soon as the Cloud9 Blue vs Rise match resumes, the teams will be back to fighting for the last spot at Valorant Champions. The event will take place on December 2021, at Berlin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The team winning the match will meet 100 Thieves in the Upper Bracket Final. The loser will go to the Lower Bracket to battle against the winner between Gen.G Esports and Luminosity Gaming.

Yet it is unfortunate to experience so many interruptions in a single Valorant Champions Tour NA LCQ tournament.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan