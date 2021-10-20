Valorant Champions Tour: NA Last Chance Qualifier - Bracket and standing after Day 1

The Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier kicked off on October 13, 2021. However, the event came to a halt due to multiple difficulties Riot Games faced.

The Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifier is structured to be a final wildcard entry for one deserving team that will emerge victoriously from it. However, the road to obtaining this wildcard entry is challenging, as eight teams will compete for it.

After the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier’s sudden pause, Riot Games have decided to resume it from October 28, 2021. Before the tournament continues again, this article will provide all the required information on the brackets and schedule.

Valorant Champions Tour: NA LCQ results after day 1 and brackets

The Valorant NA LCQ has a total of eight teams who have the potential to reach the Valorant Champions, which is the game’s annual international tournament. The teams that are participating are as follows:

100 Thieves

Gen.G Esports

XSET

Luminosity

FaZe Clan

Rise

Version1

Cloud9 Blue

The Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier came to a halt after hosting the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals and the Upper Bracket Semifinals with four teams. The results between all these teams are as follows:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

100 Thieves vs Gen.G Esports: 100 Thieves won (2-1).

XSET vs Luminosity: XSET won (2-1).

FaZe Clan vs Rise: TBD on October 28 @00.30 IST(+5.30 GMT).

Version1 vs Cloud9 Blue: TBD on October 28 @03.30 IST(+5.30 GMT).

Upper Bracket Semifinals

100 Thieves vs XSET: 100 Thieves won (2-1).

TBD vs TBD: TBD on October 28 @06.30 IST(+5.30 GMT).

Upper Bracket Final

100 Thieves vs TBD: TBD on October 30 @00.30 IST(+5.30 GMT).

Lower Bracket 1

Gen.G Esports vs Luminosity: TBD on October 29 @00.30 IST(+5.30 GMT).

TBD vs TBD: TBD on October 29 @03.30 IST(+5.30 GMT).

Lower Bracket 2

TBD vs TBD: TBD on October 30 @00.30 IST(+5.30 GMT).

TBD vs XSET: TBD on October 30 @03.30 IST(+5.30 GMT).

