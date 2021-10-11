Valorant North America LCQ: Qualified teams, schedule, livestream, and more

The Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) is a wildcard entry that provides professional teams from the North American region with a second chance to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021.

The Valorant Champions Tour: North America Last Chance Qualifier starts on October 12, 2021. In this tournament eight professional and worthy Valorant teams compete against each other to grab a position in Valorant Champions and emerge as one of the top 16 teams in the world. All these teams will further meet in December to compete and secure the title of “best team in the world.”

This article will provide all of the necessary information on the Valorant Champions Tour: North America LCQ, including the participating teams, which teams will face off against each other, and when.

Teams that have qualified for Valorant NA LCQ 2021

For teams currently residing in the North American regions, the LCQ is their last ticket to prove their skills and determination to get into the Valorant Champions. Only eight North American teams are getting the opportunity to cease it:

100 Thieves

Version1

Faze Clan

XSET

Luminosity Gaming

Rise

Cloud9 Blue

Gen.G Esports

All of these teams will compete in their respective brackets and work their way up the LCQ ladder to get a chance into Valorant Champions.

Schedule for Valorant NA LCQ 2021

The schedule for Valorant NA LCQ is as follows:

October 13, 2021

00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: 100 Thieves versus Gen.G

03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: XSET versus Luminosity Gaming

06:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD

October 14, 2021

00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Faze Clan versus Rise

03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Version1 versus Cloud9 Blue

06:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD

October 15, 2021

00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD

03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD

October 16, 2021

00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD

03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD

06:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Final: TBD

October 17, 2021

00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD

03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Final: TBD

October 18, 2021

00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Grand Final: TBD

Also Read

Where to watch NA LCQ

Fans interested in watching the tournament live can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Registrations for Dell's Valorant tournament are now open. Participate & get a chance to win prizes!

Edited by R. Elahi