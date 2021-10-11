Valorant North America LCQ: Qualified teams, schedule, livestream, and more

The Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) is a wildcard entry that provides professional teams from the North American region with a second chance to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021.
The Valorant Champions Tour: North America Last Chance Qualifier starts on October 12, 2021. In this tournament eight professional and worthy Valorant teams compete against each other to grab a position in Valorant Champions and emerge as one of the top 16 teams in the world. All these teams will further meet in December to compete and secure the title of “best team in the world.”
This article will provide all of the necessary information on the Valorant Champions Tour: North America LCQ, including the participating teams, which teams will face off against each other, and when.
Teams that have qualified for Valorant NA LCQ 2021
For teams currently residing in the North American regions, the LCQ is their last ticket to prove their skills and determination to get into the Valorant Champions. Only eight North American teams are getting the opportunity to cease it:
- 100 Thieves
- Version1
- Faze Clan
- XSET
- Luminosity Gaming
- Rise
- Cloud9 Blue
- Gen.G Esports
All of these teams will compete in their respective brackets and work their way up the LCQ ladder to get a chance into Valorant Champions.
Schedule for Valorant NA LCQ 2021
The schedule for Valorant NA LCQ is as follows:
October 13, 2021
- 00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: 100 Thieves versus Gen.G
- 03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: XSET versus Luminosity Gaming
- 06:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD
October 14, 2021
- 00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Faze Clan versus Rise
- 03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Version1 versus Cloud9 Blue
- 06:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD
October 15, 2021
- 00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
- 03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
October 16, 2021
- 00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD
- 03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD
- 06:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Upper Bracket Final: TBD
October 17, 2021
- 00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD
- 03:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Lower Bracket Final: TBD
October 18, 2021
- 00:30 IST(+5:30 GMT) - Grand Final: TBD
Where to watch NA LCQ
Fans interested in watching the tournament live can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.
