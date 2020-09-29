Valorant patch 1.09 preview: Jett and Operator nerfs, Viper Buffs, and lots more

The Valorant v1.09 update is now out for Korea. As predicted, Riot Games has finally paid attention to the Operator meta, as the Jett-Operator combination was quite challenging to overcome in the professional realm.

Similarly, player speed, weapon cost, damage differential, Agent changes — all of these seem to have been affected. The latest patch, thus, introduces a much more balanced structure to Valorantgs..

Mr.GHOST GAMING posted a translated video for the Valorant v1.09 Korean patch notes, and it was quite self-explanatory. First of all, the main focus was given to the Operator, with a comprehensive set of changes, and it seems that v1.09 makes the following changes.

Latest upcoming changes in Valorant v1.09 patch notes

[Operator]

- Price increased from 4,500 to 5,000

- Scope movement speed from 76% to 72%

- Fire rate 0.75 to 0.6

- Equipping time from 0.3 seconds to 0.5

- Leg shot damage 127 damage to 120

- Scope deadzone accuracy falloff from 30% to 15% while zooming pic.twitter.com/8Ud20VWFS3 — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) September 29, 2020

For the Operator, a significant nerf was necessary as it became a tool that players kept exploiting. In ranked games, The Operator kept dominating the meta Gold and above.

Price from 4500 to 5000.

Scope Movement Speed from 76% to 72%

Fire Rate - 0.75 to 0.6

Equip time - 0.3s to 0.5s (increased)

Leg Shot Damage - 127 to 120

Scope Deadzone - 30% to 15% movement speed.

Advertisement

Also read: How Valorant ranked is different from its CS: GO counterpart

Agent changes

Similarly, a significant alteration has been implemented in the current dynamics. Omen, Viper, Reyna, Brimstone and Jett were five Agents focused upon. And from what can be gathered, Reyna has a slight decrease during shooting while using her Ult, which is approximately a 10% deduction with her Ult-induced firing speed.

[Reyna]

- Decreased fire rate from 25% to 15% while using Empress pic.twitter.com/RiO4sBqSYi — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) September 29, 2020

On the other hand, Jett has been nerfed as her Ult knives have received a damage drop. A slower speed with the knives, as well as a distance differential, have been added.

Image Credits - Liquipedia VALORANT

At the same time, Omen's Paranoia has been affected. Primarily, it looks like the opponent will have a little more vision while inside Paranoia, which makes it more apparent to him/her when flashed.

[Omen]

- Visual changes to make Paranoia VFX clearer pic.twitter.com/zoMyvQ2CWU — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) September 29, 2020

Brimstone is another Agent that saw an upgrade to his kit. The Stim Beacon earlier allowed people to shoot Rapid-Fire while inside the radius. However, the firing speed has now been increased a little.

The Korean VALORANT channel on YouTube has shared the changes coming with 1.09.



The changes include nerfs to Operator, Jett and Reyna, as well as buffs to Brimstone and Reyna.



We will summarize the changes in this thread. pic.twitter.com/EAjcBew4no — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) September 29, 2020

Also read: Riot Games announces an official Valorant tournament named "First Strike"

Finally, Viper gets a much-needed buff

Image Credits: Liquipedia Valorant

Viper has been vested with one of the vital buffs, as she has continuously been a disappointment. Players, streamers, and pros have reported how she needs a top-to-bottom change. As one of the least picked Agents ever, the new updates from Riot look like a step in the right direction.

Viper's kit is heavily dependent on her toxin fuel, and she will now have a 100 poison instead of 50 while starting a round.

Her Snakebite ability makes opponents fragile and damages them at once. However, players could walk out of it to stop being vulnerable. With this latest update, Riot has increased the vulnerability time, even when players move out of the Snakebite.

This Agent's Ult, Viper's Pit, has been criticized a lot, and some even claimed that even if her Ult is the whole map, it still won't make a difference. Riot has decided to add a little mobility to Viper during her Ult. She will now move faster and equip a weapon quicker than before during her Ult.

With all these changes in Valorant v1.09 coming shortly, the meta is about to change. Especially with the changes given to Operator and Viper, a new dynamic will hopefully be forged.