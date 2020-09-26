How Valorant ranked is different from its CS: GO counterpart

Ever since Valorant released, the comparison with CS: GO has not stopped. From the game dynamics to the competitive scene, almost every aspect receives scrutiny to bring out the minute details.

Shower thought: Valve is showing little to no interest in CSGO because they are secretly working on CSGO 2. Every t2 pro from Valorant comes back to a new and improved CS with a league managed by Valve.



Seasonal Ranking System

128k tick MM system

New map pool



Big W incoming. — anuj (@Spiffy_VR) September 25, 2020

One aspect where players get stuck is with the ranking system. In more ways than one, Valorant and CS: GO are mirror images. Furthermore, the disparity between the two games is quite evident.

RANKING SYSTEM IN VALORANT IS AWFUL RN IM SEEING PEOPLE WHO COULDNT HOLD MY NUTS IN CSGO AT HIGH DIAMOND/IMMORTAL — Donnylove† (@eternaIdon) June 28, 2020

Pro players have stated that they find CS: GO to be a bit more mechanical. Similarly, several pros have suggested that Valorant is just an FPS shooter with abilities that kill.

To understand this endless debate, you need to know what is structurally different in both games — starting with the ranking system.

CS: GO ranking system

Image Credit: Steam support

A grand total of 18 ranks exist in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Silver I

Silver II

Silver III

Silver IV

Silver Elite

Silver Elite Master

Gold Nova I

Gold Nova II

Gold Nova III

Gold Nova Master

Master Guardian I

Master Guardian II

Master Guardian Elite

Distinguished Master Guardian

Legendary Eagle

Legendary Eagle Master

Supreme Master First Class

The Global Elite

Valorant ranking system

Image Credits: Riot Games

The much-debated ranking system in Valorant consists of 22 ranks.

Iron 1

Iron 2

Iron 3

Bronze 1

Bronze 2

Bronze 3

Silver 1

Silver 2

Silver 3

Gold 1

Gold 2

Gold 3

Platinum 1

Platinum 2

Platinum 3

Diamond 1

Diamond 2

Diamond 3

Immortal 1

Immortal 2

Immortal 3

Radiant

How ranked matchmaking is formulated in Valorant

Image Credits: Riot Games

After the Act II update in Valorant, the actual differences with the CS: GO matchmaking came to light. Structurally, there are several differences, and players are a little more aware of their ranking positions.

Image Credits: Riot Games

Riot Games' official blog states:

"As we get closer to the end of Act II, we'll share another update on our next steps for evolving the competitive experience. Right now, a couple of the top priority areas we are looking at is improving transparency and clarity into your rank changes, along with solving some pain points for high-rank players. We also always welcome hearing from you all other features and improvements you want to see."

New ranking rules in Valorant

Image Credits: Riot Games

Your rank will still be a close reflection of your current rating

We are now introducing " Act Ranks ," which track your 'proven skill' (this is new!), highest-ranked win, and # of competitive wins in the Act

," which track your 'proven skill' (this is new!), highest-ranked win, and # of competitive wins in the Act At the end of the Act, your Act Rank will be preserved as a badge on your player card in Competitive Games (and in your career history)

of the Act, your Act Rank will be preserved as a badge on your player card in Competitive Games (and in your career history) Your ' proven skill ' is your 9th best-ranked win of the Act, to demonstrate you can consistently win at that level

' is your win of the Act, to demonstrate you can consistently win at that level Your highest-ranked win is self-explanatory: It's the highest-ranked win you've achieved in the Act (right at the top of that triangle)

Your Act Rank border is the surrounding border that evolves based on your number of competitive wins in the Act

is the surrounding border that evolves based on your number of competitive wins in the Act You'll also be able to review past Act Rank info in your Career Tab

Act II has made ranking more transparent in Valorant. Players in the friend list would be able to view each others' accounts.

How to achieve a rank in Valorant

This is where the debate intensifies, as players often compare how different it is to achieve ranks. In CS: GO, the competition is relatively high, thus facilitating a steady transition of players migrating to Valorant.

Several gamers often claim on social media about Valorant being a more visually-optimized game. That makes it easier for them to see and strike when necessary.

With this, it establishes how winning a match matters in Valorant. The new Act-based ranking system will preserve nine best wins throughout the ranked games. This result will later on get added to the competitive card. The consistency shown in each Act will be the criteria for ranking.

For instance, if someone keeps winning matches with Gold lobbies, but is ranked in Platinum or higher, his/her rank might get dropped down to gold. This is simply because that player is consistently securing victories at that level.

Hence, Riot has found a way to implement their pattern with the addition of the Act Ranks. This will demand consistency from players, and above all, a thorough idea of their best performances.