AORUS Gaming announces Valorant Allstars event in partnership with Intel

With so much going on with the Valorant professional scene in India (and South Asia as a whole), AORUS has decided to introduce a bit of fun for fans and players amid all the action.

Between The Esports Club LG Series and the NODWIN Gaming Agni Series, the battle between the participating teams is indeed heating up.

And AORUS is here to add more excitement to the proceedings of the Indian Valorant tournaments by introducing the Allstars event, in partnership with Intel.

Two teams comprising of the top Valorant players in the nation (randomly put together by the looks of it), will be going head-to-head from 24th September.

Familiar faces invited to the Intel x AORUS Valorant Allstars event

Image Credits: AORUS Gaming

It’s not all that surprising that the best team in India, Velocity Gaming, and its entire roster has been invited for the AORUS Valorant Allstars event. However, what’s unexpected for fans is the fact that the team will not be playing under the Velocity Gaming banner, and the players will be split up into two sides.

One team will be led by Tejas “Rite2Ace” Sawant and the other by Sabyasachi “antidote” Bose.

AORUS Gaming in their official Facebook page describes the two Valorant teams rather well, and does justice to each of the players when portraying them (can at times sound very poetic if you ask us).

Valorant ALLSTARS SHOWDOWN!



let's go ✌️ pic.twitter.com/eA30PPwhkp — Tejas Sawant (@rite2ace) September 23, 2020

When describing Team Ace, they write:

“Presenting the team with Nobility and Velocity at a Global scale (as they are made from the amalgamation of the three orgs), Team Ace. Powered by Excali’s unrelenting aggression and psy’s tantalizing AWPing style, this team strikes perfect balance with the precise and care-laden playstyle of hellfighter and Jimmy. Plus, they have an Ace up their sleeve. Captained by the first Radiant in India, they will aim to conquer all maps at the Intel x AORUS Allstars Showdown.”

For Team Anti, they have jotted down the following:

“If the other team has an Ace up their sleeve, this one has the core of Velocity. Featuring Bold as a Breach, Amaterasu, Alert and Dependable as a Cypher, Vibhor, and the AWPing enigma from the East, Antidote; the lineup is rounded out by the cerebral star and the face of Indian CS: GO, DeathMaker, along with the Rising star in Solo, who has blitzed his way to Radiant on his streams. The perfect mix of experience, skill, and bustle; this group of players will be boisterous as ever in the hunt for victory and success.”

The match-up between the two heavy-weight rosters is all set to start on 24th September at 8.30 PM IST.

Image Credits: AORUS Gaming

Moreover, Umesh Kripz Kripalani and Nitish Assassin47 Nair will be the two casters for the event.