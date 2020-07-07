Valorant: Cheaters will soon have to admit their guilt by clicking on 'I Understand' button when they get a permaban

Joe Ziegler recently tweeted about a new cheater pop-up message prototype which will be coming to Valorant soon.

Detected cheaters will have to now click on the 'I Understand' button as a form of acknowledging their offences.

Valorant will be adding a bit of guilt to their permaban measures (Image Uploaded by Joe Ziegler)

Cheaters often don’t feel any sense of guilt when they are ruining other people’s experiences in games like CS: GO and Rainbow Six Siege.

When their account receives a ban (which it often doesn’t as most cheats go by undetected), the cheater can just create another account to continue doing the things that he/she was already doing in the Valve servers.

However, something like this is not easy in Riot Games’ latest shooter Valorant. The devs are quite serious about the competitive integrity of the game and detected cheaters will be receiving an HWID ban, in addition to an account ban.

So, it’s not like there will be zero chance of hacking in Valorant; it’s just that the game is going to make cheating a very expensive affair for repeat offenders. Not only will they be forced to invest in new system hardware, but they will also have to rebuy hacks which do not come cheap.

Now, after Valorant game director Joe Ziegler’s latest tweet, it would seem that the devs will be adding a bit of guilt to their permaban measures.

Heads up! Our platform team has put in a new system will be going live soon that will inform players if they have been banned and for what reason when they log in. If you're someone this affects, you'll receive a message that looks like something this (with appropriate wording): pic.twitter.com/1j1P9UAGqu — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) July 6, 2020

In the tweet, Ziegler says:

“Heads up! Our platform team has put in a new system that will be going live soon that will inform players if they have been banned and for what reason when they log in. If you're someone this affects, you'll receive a message that looks like something this (with appropriate wording).”

He then completes the tweet with the prototype of a pop-up message which will be displayed to cheaters in Valorant. It reads:

Advertisement

“The account has been permanently banned due to the use of third party software and will be unable to access VALORANT. This type of behavior causes damage to our community and the game’s competitive integrity. This action will not be reversed.”

The message is then followed up by an ‘I Understand’ button, which the cheater will have to click on as a sign of admitting to their offence.

Admitting to your actions can indeed cause a sense of guilt in many players, and the following reply to the tweet reflects that sentiment perfectly:

YOU'RE REALLY GONNA MAKE THEM CLICK THE BUTTON!?!?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fOSOYCQIQK — Neph Malphur 佚王 (@NephtheKid) July 6, 2020