Image Credit: Dexerto

In their latest blog post, Riot Games finally made the announcement that the Valorant closed beta will be coming to an end on the 28th of May, and the game will finally get its official release on the 2nd of June.

It comes as quite a good news for fans, who have been patiently waiting to get their hands on it. However, that being said, the onset of the end of the closed beta will mean that the beta key holders who’re currently playing the game will not have access to the Valorant servers anymore, and they too will have to wait till the 2nd of June to be able to play the game once again.

So for those of, who are lucky enough to possess their key, and wondering at what time the closed beta will finally end; then this is how much we know so far.

When is the closed beta for Valorant officially ending?

As we have mentioned before, the Valorant closed beta will be finally ending on the 28th of May, so beta key holders have less than 24-hours to spam the game as much as possible.

The beta is scheduled to end at around 10.30 am PT, while the final chance to enter a game will be around 9 am PT, as the servers will go offline right after. Similarly, in the UK, the Valorant servers will be coming to a close at 6.30 pm on the same day.

The twitch drops have stopped as well, and there will be no new profiles joining the game before it officially launches.

Some facts about the official Valorant release

Though valorant is going to receive a worldwide release on the 2nd of June, there will still be a few regions who will have to wait a bit longer to get their own servers.

In a statement, Riot explains that “You’re probably aware of this, but it’s worth reminding. There are still some regions that we can’t get to just yet, like Vietnam, India, the Middle East, and a few others, but everyone is welcome.”