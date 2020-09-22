Valorant: Cloud9 sign Chu and JamezIRL as the two new coaches for the squad

The Cloud9 League of Legends roster is not the only one that has been underperforming in 2020. Their Valorant squad has also followed suit and have disappointed fans across all Ignition Series tournaments.

With some incredible talents like Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, Mitch "mitch" Semago, Josh "shinobi" Abastado, Skyler "Relyks" Weaver, and Daniel "vice" Kim on their Valorant roster, Cloud9, according to vlr.gg, rank sixth in North America when it comes to overall ratings.

However, team ratings and performance are two different things, and Cloud9's run in the entirety of the Valorant North American Ignition Series tournaments was a roller coaster at best.

Cloud9's performance in the Ignition Series tournaments is all over the place (screengrab from Liquipedia)

It was mostly a hit and a miss for TenZ and his squad, and the org seems to be serious about changing things up by hiring two new coaches in the form of James "JamezIRL" Macauley and Ash "Chu" Long.

Cloud9 hires two new coaches for their Valorant roster

We are not done with announcements today 😤



Please give a warm welcome to @AshJLong & @JamezIRL who join #C9VAL as Head Coach & Strategic Coach, respectively! #C9WIN pic.twitter.com/n2pEVPq5nt — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) September 21, 2020

Both James "JamezIRL" Macauley and Ash "Chu" Long have a pretty distinguished resume when it comes to coaching professional esports players. We feel that them joining Cloud9 is going to give the roster an incredible boost, especially when it comes to performing consistently.

James has been a part of the Cloud9 organization since September of 2015. However, he began as an analyst for the organization and then moved onto coach their CS: GO roster from the July of 2019.

Long, on the other hand, has a history steeped in coaching Overwatch players and was a part of Team Envy. He helped them take the first place in both Season 1 and 2 of the Overwatch Contenders 2019: North America West.

Finally, with the addition of these two new coaches, Cloud9 might be able to go head to head with the likes of TSM and Sentinels. The two teams are sitting at the very top of the North American Valorant food chain.