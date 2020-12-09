Valorant devs address “career tab bug” with hotfix

Valorant and bugs seem inseparable, with every new adding various game-breaking issues that players encounter.

However, this time around, the hottest bug in Valorant is not exactly one that has been breaking the game, but instead crashing the client itself.

The new “career tab bug” in Valorant has been causing players a great deal of trouble recently. It freezes the client when players try to visit their or their friend’s career tab.

The issue was persistent from patch 1.12 itself, and it would seem that the new 1.14 update has not been able to solve the problem either.

But, Riot Games seems to have noticed this and has released a hotfix for the game’s client.

Valorant devs have fixed the career tab issue

We are aware of a client freeze that can happen when you try to view your or any other players' career tab. We are actively working on a solution so you can get back to tracking your career progress! — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 8, 2020

The Valorant “career tab bug” had risen to be a severe matter in the community. Many players even opened up a discussion on the main subreddit thread on how annoying the bug was.

Due to the client freeze, many gamers got penalized with a one-hour penalty, leading to a lot of grievances amongst the Valorant fan base.

:((. I don't have the best news here because we can't remove that timer. But we're working on fixing this bug asap! ~Wings — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) December 8, 2020

In a recent Twitter post, the Valorant devs said that they were aware of the problems that the shooter’s client was facing and would be coming up with a fix as soon as possible.

Their tweet read:

Evidently, a few short hours after the initial tweet, the devs did come up with a solution and issued a hotfix.

Previously, some players would force close Valorant directly from the task manager to temporarily solve the issue, which will no longer be required.