Valorant Patch 1.12 brings Competitive updates along with a lot of observer tool changes

The official notes for Valorant patch 1.12 are finally out, and it’s not exactly going to be as big as the one that preceded it.

While patch 1.11 brought in Skye and a plethora of changes to many of the other Agents in the game, version 1.12 will only be making minor tweaks to competitive matchmaking and the in-game observer tool.

Act rank badges had been previously disabled from Valorant, and Riot notes that it will remain so, moving forward into the new patch.

On their official website, the Valorant developers have gone into a lot of details on why they made the changes that they did. But for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights from Valorant patch 1.12:

Valorant patch 1.12 official notes

Competitive Updates

Act Rank Badges are disabled in-game while we investigate a potential issue where they may be causing performance hitches in-game. Your Act Rank Badge will still display in Competitive lobbies, map load in, and on the end-of-game screen.

Game System Updates

Observer

Observers no longer hear ping audio

Improved sightline visibility in well-lit areas

Added Game State Modification cheat to allow moderators to adjust various aspects of the game (player stats, money, etc.) in a tournament setting

Rolled back fixed team colors change from 1.11

Advertisement

Social Updates

We have redesigned the Open/Close Party toggle to make it easier for players to understand whether they are in an open or closed party

Observers will now appear as “in game” in the social panel

Observers can now view and type in /all chat in custom games

Valorant Quality of Life Updates

Added a new user interface for custom game observers during character select

Bug Fixes