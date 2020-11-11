Valorant Patch 1.12 brings Competitive updates along with a lot of observer tool changes

The official notes for Valorant patch 1.12 are finally out, and it’s not exactly going to be as big as the one that preceded it.
While patch 1.11 brought in Skye and a plethora of changes to many of the other Agents in the game, version 1.12 will only be making minor tweaks to competitive matchmaking and the in-game observer tool.
Act rank badges had been previously disabled from Valorant, and Riot notes that it will remain so, moving forward into the new patch.
On their official website, the Valorant developers have gone into a lot of details on why they made the changes that they did. But for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights from Valorant patch 1.12:
Valorant patch 1.12 official notes
Competitive Updates
- Act Rank Badges are disabled in-game while we investigate a potential issue where they may be causing performance hitches in-game. Your Act Rank Badge will still display in Competitive lobbies, map load in, and on the end-of-game screen.
Game System Updates
Observer
- Observers no longer hear ping audio
- Improved sightline visibility in well-lit areas
- Added Game State Modification cheat to allow moderators to adjust various aspects of the game (player stats, money, etc.) in a tournament setting
- Rolled back fixed team colors change from 1.11
Social Updates
- We have redesigned the Open/Close Party toggle to make it easier for players to understand whether they are in an open or closed party
- Observers will now appear as “in game” in the social panel
- Observers can now view and type in /all chat in custom games
Valorant Quality of Life Updates
- Added a new user interface for custom game observers during character select
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where leaving/disconnecting from a Custom Game would result in a VAL-51 error, requiring the game to be remade in order for the player to rejoin
- Fixed a bug in the end-of-game screen after an Icebox match that displayed Haven’s map, and would incorrectly display timeline markers
- Fixed issue where players could target mid-air (dropped) weapons with some abilities
- Left-handed mode: fixed recoil animation being incorrectly mirrored (mismatching actual weapon recoil)
- Fixed overlapping Observer UI when a player is planting/defusing
- Fixed inconsistent team coloring on minimap pings
- Fixed rare issue where Observer camera transition visuals could get stuck when swapping between player views