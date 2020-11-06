Act Rank Badges have been temporarily removed from Valorant to address the hitching/ stuttering issue

The new map Icebox and even the new Agent Skye were not the most talked-about highlights of Valorant’s Act 3.

The hot topic of conversation was instead the bucket full of game-breaking bugs, and how they have made Valorant absolutely unplayable in the last couple of weeks.

The stuttering or the hitching issue is perhaps the most notorious out of the lot, and the bug, which was supposed to be fixed by patch 1.11, is still going strong to this day. Some might even go as far as to say that the new patch has perhaps made it worse, even after a rollback and a delayed release.

However, the biggest problem with the stuttering issue is not with the bug in itself, but with the source that Riot Games are yet to positively identify.

Recent speculation from the side of the Valorant devs suggests that it might be the Act Rank Badges that have been causing the in-game stutters. And Riot have seen fit to temporarily remove it from the game to see if that fixes the problem.

Riot temporarily removes Act Rank Badges from Valorant

You won't see Act Rank Badges in game for now. We're investigating whether they might be the one of the sources of this hitching issue. In the mean time, you can tell people you were Radiant in Act 2 and they can't prove otherwise. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 5, 2020

In a recent tweet, the Valorant devs opened up about the in-game stuttering issue and how the Act Rank Badges might have been causing the hitches to occur.

The devs wrote:

“You won't see Act Rank Badges in game for now. We're investigating whether they might be the one of the sources of this hitching issue. In the meantime, you can tell people you were Radiant in Act 2 and they can't prove otherwise.”

In their latest Ask Valorant- Nov. 5, the Valorant devs talked in depth about the janky patches that have been hitting the servers of late. And it would seem that Riot will no longer be employing the bi-weekly patch schedule in Valorant for the time being.

They wrote:

“We’ve been rigorously keeping to the two week patch cadence since even before we started our Closed Beta. Even with the logistical challenges of working from home, the team has been—and continues being—incredibly passionate to get content and features out as quickly as possible, including moving up our maps release schedule. But it’s time to take a breath and take stock of what we need to do internally to make sure that our efforts are sustainable and hitting the quality bar you, our players, deserve.”

This should help with stutters near death in competitive. Let us know if it feels any better. https://t.co/rDZrOXj2Z4 — Riot Nu (@RiotNu) November 5, 2020

With all being said and done, even if the bugs feel way too annoying to deal with, the Valorant devs are actively working on a fix and are listening to community feedback.