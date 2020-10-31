Skye to hit servers on 2nd November as Valorant patch 1.11 is finally looking to go live

Valorant’s latest patch 1.11 update, which temporarily went live on 27th October, was nothing short of a disaster.

The update came with a game-breaking bug that forced Riot Games to roll back the patch, as that would have inevitably jeopardized the competitive integrity of the North American First Strike NSG qualifiers that were going on at the time.

We'll redeploy later in the week once we can figure out a less disruptive time for the VALORANT First Strike Qualifiers (and have a solution, obviously). If you started the Skye character contract, you won't be able to progress until we patch again. [2/2] — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 27, 2020

In a tweet, the Valorant devs have informed the fans that they were:

“Rolling back the patch for North America, Brazil, and LATAM (one at a time). We’re also delaying all other regions until we get a fix. We know we’ve said this every patch, but thanks for sticking by.”

They continued:

“We’ll redeploy later in the week once we can figure out a less disruptive time for the Valorant First Strike Qualifiers (and have a solution, obviously). If you started the Skye character contract, you won’t be able to progress until we patch again.”

After getting rolled back, we finally get some news on when the patch is finally going to go live, and it would seem that Valorant’s 1.11 update will be coming on 2nd November.

Skye is coming to Valorant on 2nd November

Skye will be immediately available post-patch, and Reaver will be available in the store the day after the patch. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 30, 2020

Advertisement

Valorant’s latest Agent, Skye, was supposed to hit the live servers with patch 1.11, and the update getting rolled back meant that her release was delayed as well.

But with Riot’s latest tweet, it would seem that she will be coming out on 2nd November, along with the new patch.

The Valorant devs wrote:

“This has been A Week, but we have a stable patch to ship beginning 8 am PT on Monday (2nd November). The Americas will go first, then we’ll roll out to KR/JP/OCE/SEA and EU/TR/MENA/CIS regions thereafter. This shouldn’t disrupt our regular patch schedule, so expect a small one next week.”

Riot is quite punctual when it comes to patch updates and hotfixes, and it’s nice to see that the Valorant devs are sticking to their promise and rolling out a fix in less than a week.

Riot continued:

“Skye will be immediately available post-patch, and Reaver will be available in the store the day after the patch.”

Those waiting to get their hands on the Reaver skin collection might have to wait a bit longer, while Skye enthusiasts can get to unlocking her as soon as the patch goes live.