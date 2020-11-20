Valorant devs might be adding ways to view friends’ hours played and achievements in future updates

Valorant still lacks that quality of life change that all players are waiting for.

The game still doesn’t allow players to track the achievements of friends and view the total amount of hours they have invested in getting where they are.

It’s a feature that CS: GO players will especially miss, as Steam has this in-built mechanic, which automatically shows the rank and hours invested for players on the friend’s list.

Valorant fans have been asking for a friend achievement tracker for some time now. Ever since the launch of the closed beta, back in April, there have been players on the game’s subreddit forums discussing the possibility of it being added by Riot Games in a future update.

Recently, one hot topic of conversation in the Valorant community is knowing how many hours Immortal and Radiant players put into the shooter to get where they are.

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player who goes by the handle Sensualities wrote:

“Those in immortal - radiant, how many games/hours do you play per day? Recently I’ve gotten a lot of free time on my hands and feel as if due to how much valorant I have been playing recently, I’m actually performing worse now because I just feel completely tired and burnt out.”

“So I wanted to ask, for those in higher elo, how many games do you play per day? And how many hours per day on average? Do you feel as if there is a certain threshold to where after a certain time played or games played, your performance just starts to decline?”

Getting to know hours played and achievements can indeed be a great addition to the game, and it seems that Riot might be doing just that in a future update.

Hours played, and achievement tracker might be coming to Valorant

In the recent Ask Valorant-Nov. 19 the Riot devs opened up about the possibility of adding total hours played on display, along with an achievement tracker.

When answering the question: “I’d really like to know how many hours my friends and I have spent in the game. Is it possible to add this feature?”, Valorant’s revenue strategist, Miles Metzger, said:

“We want players to have ways to show off their investment in VALORANT, whether that’s their ability to climb the ladder or to showcase how long they’ve been playing. We’re still exploring the most exciting way to do so but rest assured there will be ways to display your dedication in the future.”

Valorant might soon be having the hours played and achievement tracker, and it would indeed be a very welcome quality of life.

