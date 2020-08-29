Valorant: Dignitas topple TSM’s reign in the Pop Flash Invitational

When it comes to rivalries in the North American Valorant scene, it would seem that the TSM-Sentinels drama is not the only exciting one.

A new challenger has approached the reigning kings of NA, TSM, in the last couple of days and have successfully defeated them, not once but twice.

North America’s final Valorant Ignition Series tournament, the Pop Flash Invitational was host to one of the biggest upsets in Valorant history. The best Valorant team in NA, TSM was soundly defeated by a team that was formed just a couple of days ago.

It was only a few days ago when Dignitas signed in players from the former (orgless) Team Homeless roster, which consisted of names like Rory “dephh” Jackson, Harrison “Psalm” Chang, Kevin “poised” Ngo and Phat “supamen” Le.

They were the team that crushed T1 during the PAX Valorant Invitational and this time around, they seem to have taken the fight to TSM.

Dignitas beat TSM twice during the Valorant Pop Flash Invitational

TSM’s defeat to Dignitas was a two-parter during the Pop Flash Valorant Invitational. They initially lost to dephh and gang during a regular group-stage match and then later during the group-stage finals.

The rematch in the group finals was quite close, and Dignitas had to win a hard-fought battle in the first map Haven, which went all the way to overtime. Psalm was the MVP in Haven and had a frag count of 20 with his Sova.

However, the second map on Valorant’s Bind wasn’t all that close, and TSM styled on Dignitas with a 13-3 scoreline. Matthew “WARDELL” Yu had 22 kills on the map and was just insanely good on the Operator, getting pick after pick.

The final map Ascent is where the two teams settled it, and Dignitas- with the help of the “on trial” player Ryan “Shanks” Ngo- was able to edge out a win even after Wardell was able to secure some late-game clutch rounds.

For a newly-made squad, Dignitas looked like a well-oiled machine, and we feel that they might be up for the top three contentions in NA Valorant, along with TSM and Sentinels.