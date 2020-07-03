Valorant: DrLupo’s Graphics, Crosshair, and other in-game settings

DrLupo is surprisingly good at Valorant, even though he hasn't been playing the game for that long.

His highlight reels are some of the best in the game, and fans just love him for his quirky and charming personality.

CS: GO and Overwatch players were not the only ones who found a new haven in the new shooter from Riot Games.

Even battle royal gods like Myth and DrLupo were very attracted to Valorant and also started streaming the game ever since the release of its closed bets.

DrLupo is one of the most viewed streamers for Valorant, and though he may be quite new to the game, his past experiences in shooting titles have made him insanely good in Valorant. However, unlike Myth, DrLupo is not and was never a professional player by any means. But he is quite skilled at the game and just by his highlights alone, you can see how good he actually is.

He has a very unique and charming online personality, and his fans just adore him for it.

So here are his in-game Valorant settings.

His Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.42

eDPI: 336

Invert Mouse: Off

Polling Rate: 500 Hz

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.8

His Key Bindings:

Walk: Left Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: F

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: C

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Team Voice: Thumb Mouse Button

Enemy Highlight Color: Red

Aim Down Sights: Toggle

Sniper Rifle Aim: Toggle

His Crosshair Settings.

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: Off

Center Dot Thickness: Off

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.8

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 4

Inner Lines Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines Firing Error: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0.517

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 3

Outer Line Offset: 10

Outer Lines Movement Error: Off

Outer Line Firing Error: Off

His MiniMap Settings.

Rotate: Rotate.

Fixed Orientation: Disabled.

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

His Graphics Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)

Limit FPS Always: Off

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

V-Sync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: On