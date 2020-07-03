Valorant: DrLupo’s Graphics, Crosshair, and other in-game settings
- DrLupo is surprisingly good at Valorant, even though he hasn't been playing the game for that long.
- His highlight reels are some of the best in the game, and fans just love him for his quirky and charming personality.
CS: GO and Overwatch players were not the only ones who found a new haven in the new shooter from Riot Games.
Even battle royal gods like Myth and DrLupo were very attracted to Valorant and also started streaming the game ever since the release of its closed bets.
DrLupo is one of the most viewed streamers for Valorant, and though he may be quite new to the game, his past experiences in shooting titles have made him insanely good in Valorant. However, unlike Myth, DrLupo is not and was never a professional player by any means. But he is quite skilled at the game and just by his highlights alone, you can see how good he actually is.
He has a very unique and charming online personality, and his fans just adore him for it.
So here are his in-game Valorant settings.
His Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.42
- eDPI: 336
- Invert Mouse: Off
- Polling Rate: 500 Hz
- Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.8
His Key Bindings:
- Walk: Left Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: F
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: C
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
- Team Voice: Thumb Mouse Button
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red
- Aim Down Sights: Toggle
- Sniper Rifle Aim: Toggle
His Crosshair Settings.
- Outline Opacity: 0.5
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: Off
- Center Dot Thickness: Off
- Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
- Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 0.8
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 3
- Inner Line Offset: 4
- Inner Lines Movement Error: Off
- Inner Lines Firing Error: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 0.517
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 3
- Outer Line Offset: 10
- Outer Lines Movement Error: Off
- Outer Line Firing Error: Off
His MiniMap Settings.
- Rotate: Rotate.
- Fixed Orientation: Disabled.
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
His Graphics Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)
- Limit FPS Always: Off
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: On