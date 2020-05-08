Valorant: Error Code 7: What is it and how to fix it?

Pic uploaded by Tech

Ever since the release of its closed beta, Valorant has been at the centre of a lot of hype and expectations.

While it delivers on most of its promises (securing record-breaking Twitch viewership numbers), there are still a couple of issues with the beta, making the launch less than optimal.

One of the major issues with the game right now is the Error Code 7. A majority of the player base is facing it, but we have come up with certain steps that pretty much fix the problem straight away.

What exactly is Error Code 7 in Valorant?

Error Code 7

When you get the error, you will receive a message which states:

"We are aware of issues with social panel and logins for some players. We are working on a fix. There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client."

This means that the error primarily occurs when players are unable to connect to Valorant’s servers. There are two main reasons for this occurring- either Riot Games' very own servers are down (which has been happening a lot in the past few days), or it’s an issue on the part of the player’s connectivity.

Fixing Valorant Error Code 7

Much like the fix for the ‘stuck on loading’ screen bug and the Error Code 46, the fix for the Error Code 7 is going to be a temporary solution. A permanent solution cannot be obtained until the Riot servers start having more uptime and stability.

Here are some of the ways to deal with the issue:

#1 Restart the game

Try restarting Valorant. The Error Code 7 pretty much solves itself once you log out and log in back into the game.

#2 Restart your computer

If the above step doesn't work, then restart your computer. Re-open the Valorant game and check if the issue has been resolved.

#3 Check your network

It could also be a network issue, so check your internet connection and try again. Restart your router if you have to.

#4 Report the issue

If all else fails, then it’s best to just file a support ticket. You can go to Riot’s support page for Valorant and lodge your complaint. Don’t be surprised to see that you’re not the only one with this issue and a complaint.

#5 Wait it out

These past couple of days, Riot has been having frequent server downtimes. If that is the case, then all you can do is to wait it out till it’s back up and running again.