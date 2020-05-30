Valorant: Everything we know about Reyna/Sabine so far

Taken from Riot Games

After the end of the closed beta on the 28th of May, it seems that Riot Games have been working overtime to hype up Valorant’s official release as much as possible. Not only have they put out a blog post about the upcoming changes in the game, they have also released a lot of teaser trailers, which shows little glimpses of what’s yet to come.

From a new map, to even teasing a new game mode, it seems that Valorant will have a lot in store for fans in the upcoming weeks.

But for now, let us talk about their latest teaser which after showing some of the skills of the already playable characters of the closed beta, gave us a few seconds' cameo of the new agent that could be a part of Valorant.

The new agent was first teased in the blog post, which concluded with the view of a foot jutting out beside Sage.

Taken from Riot Games

It was previously not there and fans are speculating that the new agent will be called Reyna or Sabine, and judging by the voice lines of the existing agents in Valorant, it feels like a very high possibility.

How much do we know about Reyna/Sabine of Valorant?

Taken from Riot Games

In the cameo, Reyna/Sabine looks as purple as Jett looks blue. She has purple eyes and hair, along with possessing some distinct features, which gives her quite a unique aura and sets her apart from the rest of the Agents so far.

So far, Riot has revealed that the new agent is potentially going to be a ‘little spicy.’ In a recent statement, Joe Ziegler had said,

“The 11th Agent that people are gonna see on day one is definitely gonna be an interesting one and a little spicy potentially. So, we’ll see how people react to it,” he remarked.

Taken from Riot Games

However, no other information is confirmed about her but if voice lines are something to go by, then we can speculate that Sabine might just have vampire-like, life-stealing abilities. If that is actually the case, then we indeed have a very unique and different Agent on our hands, with some insane ‘round clutching’ potential.

There might be 11 agents on Valorant's release and not 12

Though Riot Games had previously planned to include 12 agents when Valorant officially came out, it seems that one of them is not yet ready for release.