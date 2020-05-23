Valorant: New Agent and map revealed

Taken from: Looper

In a recent blog post, Riot Games takes the time to talk about all the takeaways from the Valorant closed beta. They go into a lot of detail about the official launch of the game on June 2, 2020, and even take a dive into how they will be introducing the auto-banning system once Valorant has worldwide access.

Riot concludes the blog post with an image that shows-off a little bit more than all the ten Agents who are available at the moment.

Right beside the figure of Sage we see an empty slot (which was not there previously) where a shoe is visible. The shoe is seen to be colored in black, with slight heels and bronze (or gold) highlights with a bit of purple added to the overall effect.

Valorant fans across the world are going absolutely crazy over this tiny detail, and many of them are speculating that this new agent is going to be named ‘Sabine’.

This speculation comes straight from some of the players stating that when inside the game, some Agents like Sova, have voice lines which are directed to a character called Sabine. The voice lines are rather detailed, and from them we can also figure out that this Sabine may have vampire-like life-stealing abilities.

A New Valorant Map

Apart from this small Agent reveal, Riot has also showed-off what seems like a new map in the CGI trailer. Though many might think that the CGI trailer’s only focus is to reveal the official release date of Valorant, there is more to it than what meets the eye.

In the trailer we find Jett and Phoenix using their abilities in a map which clearly has a Venetian theme going for it. There is some speculation here that this new map will be called Ascent (which was leaked all the way back in early April) and will even feature a new game mode.

However, not much is revealed about the new mode, and we don’t feel that we will be getting much information before the game is finally released.