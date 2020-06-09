Valorant: Everything you need to know about the Weekly Mission Reset Error

The Weekly Mission Reset Error either makes the challenges reset prematurely or does not track any progress at all.

Here is everything you need to know about the error and what you can do to fix it.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Error codes and bugs have been an issue in Valorant ever since the release of its closed beta. Although Riot has done a lot to fix a majority of these issues, there were still some problems that slipped through the cracks by the time of their official launch.

One of the most annoying errors out there is the ‘Weekly Mission Reset Error’, which is plaguing the Valorant servers at the moment.

Weekly challenges or missions are a great way for players to earn an extra bit of XP. However, this error is either causing the missions to reset early or to not keep track of any progress at all.

So is there a fix to the Weekly Mission Reset Error in Valorant?

Unfortunately, there is really no fix for this error at the moment. As the problem forces the missions to reset prematurely or to not track any progress, no amount of client restart or game re-installation will fix it.

Players are given three Weekly Missions after they are done with their two daily missions. Each of these challenges serves as an amazing source of XP which players can use to get more in-game currency.

So, it’s not surprising that some players have been absolutely annoyed by this error. Even the most patient of individuals would get frustrated if none of their hard-earned progress and grind is being tracked.

However, on a positive note, the Valorant devs are actually aware of this problem and have even created threads on the game's subreddit that show all the bugs that they’re aware of and are currently working on.

Along with the Weekly Mission error, the devs are also aware of the Battle Pass error, which is not allowing players to use their rewards.

At this time, Valorant players really have no other choice but to wait for Riot to patch it out in one of the future-scheduled maintenance checks. However, there are many other things that you can do if you’re not able to complete your missions and challenges, one of which is playing Spike Rush to help you cool down after a long losing streak in competitive mode.