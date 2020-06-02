Valorant 1.0 official patch notes

Valorant

The Valorant closed has officially seen its full-game launch in many of the eastern regions. However, the game is yet to be released in countries in North America, LATAM, and South America.

Riot Games seems to have already put up the official patch notes for the game. Unlike League of Legends, it seems that Valorant patches and changes would come in the form of episodes and not seasons. Episode 1 is called Ignition where Riot has brought in a slew of changes for the very first patch of the game.

You can check out the full notes in Valorant's official website, but if you’re looking for a jist of all the important tweaks, then we have got you covered.

Valorant Patch Notes1.0: All Agent Changes

#1: Omen

Dark Cover controls have been updated where Omen can now increase smoke distance with primary fire key, decrease it with secondary fire key, and throw smoke with the ability key.

Dark Cover allows Omen to enter a 'phaser' world where he can see through walls to place his smokes; pressing RELOAD toggles between phased and normal targeting.

From the Shadow allows Omen to cancel his teleport while in Shade form by pressing the ability key again—Omen still loses all of his ult points if he cancels.

Paranoia is now equipped instead of quickcast, and hit detection improved, especially at close range.

Shrouded Step allows Omen to see his teleport location on the map and receives an in-world indicator of where he’s targeting when his vision of the point is obstructed.

#2: Phoenix

Blaze duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds.

Blaze damage decreased from 15 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.033 seconds.

Blaze healing decreased from 3 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.16 seconds.

Curveball max flash duration increased from 0.8 to 1.1 seconds.

Hot Hands healing decreased from 3 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.08 seconds.

Run it Back automatically reloads all weapons on respawn.

#3: Jett

Cloud Burst smoke duration increased from 4 to 7 seconds.

Tailwind automatically breaks Cypher’s Trapwires after being briefly revealed.

#4: Raze

Blast Pack maximum damage radius reduced from 2 to 1 meter.

#5: Sage

Barrier Orb segment health reduced from 1000 to 800.

Barrier Orb duration reduced from 40 to 30 seconds.

Barrier Orb by teammate now appears on the mini-map.

Healing Orb cooldown increased from 35 to 45 seconds.

New Map and Map Changes in Valorant:

Ascent is the new map that has been introduced to the game. It is set in Italy and features a large, open middle area that both teams can skirmish over. Mid is a playground for diverse ability use, and successfully controlling the area opens additional routes for Attackers to both Spike sites.

Ascent would be slightly more common in Valorant’s Matchmaking rotation for the first few days so that players get more opportunities to learn the map.

Split mid choke point has been restructured in Split so that it is more open.

Exploits and collisions have been addressed on all maps.

Valorant Performance Fixes:

Multiple causes of frame rate dips in combat have been addressed. These improvements should help the Valorant game feel smoother, especially in combat situations on higher-end PCs.

Effect pooling added for impacts, gunshots and footsteps. This should reduce frame drops when these events occur.

Disabled bullet casings from calculating physics and audio bounces. Valorant is looking to bring a more optimised version of this feature back in a future patch.

Reduced cost of z-pings and death pings by 10x.

Fixed bug causing 90 ray casts per second when pinging.

Fixed a bug where not opening the options menu every game caused the frame rate to drop on a regular cadence.

+FPS for mid to high specs: Sped up calculations on the CPU for game and render threads. These improvements would be felt the most on machines with powerful GPUs bottlenecked by their CPU speeds.

Optimised minimap for visible elements

Fixed bug where mini-map would calculate twice per frame

Fixed bounding boxes on a variety of VFX, reducing the number of VFX updating at any given time.

Reduction in the cost of updating transformation on render thread.

Rework on a variety of HUD elements that were previously built on a particularly slow component.

+FPS for low to mid specs: Content improvements that would primarily help low to mid tier specs when rendering the world.

Reduced draw calls on all maps.

Removed non-gameplay impacting map particles on Low and Medium Detail Quality.

Optimised First Person Shadows to no longer consider lights that do not impact final shadows.

Removed unintentionally large textures across gun buddies, scopes and silencers.

Optimised VFX for Characters.

Closed exploit where Nvidia Inspector could be used to see through Viper and Phoenix wall abilities.

Added a setting for speaker configuration.

Additional tool tip clarity around what graphics quality settings actually do.

GPU Time stat now correctly excludes idle time.

