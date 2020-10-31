Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Day 5 - 3rd place - TSM Vs. Gen.G Esports

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Day 5 concluded the first round of qualifiers. Day 5 had two matches scheduled, which saw TSM facing Gen.G Esports for the 3rd spot, and Cloud9 Blue vs. Envy in the finals.

While Gen.G Esports and TSM have met several times in the past, the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament is a different scenario.

Unlike PopFlash or Knights Gauntlet Invitational, this match between the two Valorant teams was extremely different.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Day 5 - TSM vs. Gen.G Esports

The tie for the third place was quite critical for both teams, as neither wanted to wait for a second opportunity. The teams that lost in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Open Qualifiers will have a shot at redemption in the UMG Open Qualifiers.

Map 1 - Haven

The first map was Haven, and TSM went in with two Duelists, Jett and Phoenix. Drone and Wardell took charge for TSM, as the first round came down to a 3 vs. 2 situation for Gen.G. TSM went on to seal the first two rounds as Defenders.

However, from the third round, Gen.G started picking up the pace and tried their best to shift the momentum. They won rounds 3,4 and 5 with relative ease. This made the score 7-5 in favor of TSM before the swap in Valorant First Strike North America - NSG 3rd place match.

Eventually, Haven was conquered by TSM with a 13-6 scoreline. Nonetheless, they struggled on Ascent, as Gen.G played Defenders first.

Map 2 - Ascent

Gen.G went on to show their best performance so far, in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG 3rd place match, as they were 10-2 up before the swap.

Forcing the match to go into a third-round did not go to plan for Gen.G, as the third map was Split.

Map 3 - Split

As it is known that Split is a Defenders map in Valorant, TSM took that opportunity. They started by winning the first four rounds with ease.

Eventually, it became quite clear that TSM would not give in to the pressure, as Subroza and Hazed kept controlling specific areas of the map. This allowed Wardell to play his game comfortably, as he racked up 20 kills at the end. Before the swap, TSM led 10-2, and the pressure was on Gen.G.

While it looked good in the first two Defenders rounds for Gen.G, TSM soon took over. With three consecutive round victories, TSM took Split man with a score of 13-4. Thus, the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG 3rd place match went to TSM.

While it was all about bragging rights between the first four teams, it will still be crucial for the North American rankings.