Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament: Semi-Finals results

The Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Semi-Final was hosted on Day 4. With only four teams - Cloud9 Blue, TSM, Envy, and Gen.G Esports, left, this was the setup every Valorant fan dreamt of. While this tournament has redefined expectations, the top four teams have given it their all to reach the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Semi-Final.

To start off with the major news, the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Finals will be contested between Cloud9 Blue and Envy.

Cloud9 Blue and TSM were matched up against each other in the semi-finals, while Envy faced Gen.G Esports. Fans and experts were both heavily favoring Cloud9, as they are the only team to have maintained consistent performance levels.

On the other hand, Gen.G Esports rose past every obstacle thrown at them in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament so far, but Envy was determined not to give an inch to their opponents. All this boiled down into an intense semi-final, which mesmerized the entire Valorant community.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Semi-final - Cloud9 Blue vs. TSM

All eyes were on the two top teams, who have both been outstanding in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament. TSM were coming into this match fresh off beating crowd favorites 100 Thieves in the Quarterfinals. On the contrary, Cloud9 did not face any team so far that could strain their focus.

This match will forever be remembered in history for the astounding 16-14 scoreline. At the same time, the tight competition between these two teams was reflected in the final score. Ten Z racked up 70 kills while Wardell managed 64. Similarly, Relyks managed 57 kills for C9, while Subroza got 56 for TSM.

Interestingly, Cloud9 Blue maintained their same team lineup throughout the tournament. Ten Z (Jett), shinobi (Omen), vice (Breach), mitch (Killjoy), and Relyks (Raze).

On Ascent, Cloud9 took the lead as Attackers. Cloud9 Blue was also criticized for their defense on Ascent in previous Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament matches. However, they answered all the critics with their performance.

Before the swap, C9 and TSM were level at 6-6. As soon as sides switched, C9 came out swinging. They consecutively took the next 7 rounds to take the momentum away from TSM. Thus, Ascent ended 13-6 in C9 Blue's favor.

The match on Bind was perhaps the most competitive game to watch in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament. C9 vice took the first round on Bind with a beautiful Ace that set the mood. By the first swap, the score was 7-5 in C9's favor.

However, TSM came back in the all-important pistol round. Wardell maintained a steady grip on A Showers, which stopped all the plans from Cloud9 Blue.

The match went to overtime, where the first four rounds ended 2-2, as both teams were successful with their attacks. However, when it came to defending, TSM clutched through on the final round.

Split - the last map in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament semi-finals, was a disaster for TSM. Cloud9 took a dominant position with a 10-2 lead before the swap.

Eventually, going on to win the match 13-11, becoming become the first finalist in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Semi-final - Envy vs. Gen.G Esports

Despite all the best efforts from Gen.G Esports, their run in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament was halted by Envy. Envy dominated both maps in the semi-finals and deservedly progressed to the finals. However, the story might be different against Cloud9 Blue.

For Envy, the coordination between mummAy, kaboose and food was quite extraordinary. The matches finished with a scoreline of 13-4 on Split, and 13-8 on Ascent.

Nevertheless, the finals of the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament will surely be spectacular. Cloud9 are heavy favorites to clinch the title. However, Envy has shown immense class so far in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament.