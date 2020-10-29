Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Results From Day 3 Quarterfinals

The Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Day 3 Quarterfinals was an absolute showcase of talent, which also provided viewers with some unexpected twists. To start with the major announcements, both Sentinels and 100 Thieves lost in the Quarterfinals on Day 3.

After the the tight contest between the teams during Valorant First Strike Day 2, the tables looked like it favored the highest-ranking teams. Fans, and several experts, were quite confident about the outcome, especially the Sentinels match. Nevertheless, the teams which progressed, were Gen.G Esports, Envy, Cloud9 Blue, and TSM.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Day 3 Quarterfinals - Cloud9 vs. The Slimy Boogermen

While the performance from 100 Thieves and Sentinels were heavily criticized, Cloud9 Blue, Gen.G Esports, and The Slimy Boogermen were praised for their efforts. The Slimy Boogermen gave it their best shot, but Cloud9 were simply a class apart in terms of coordination.

Cloud9 Blue were determined to do well in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament. On the first game, on Ascent, their team composition was Ten Z (Jett), shinobi (Omen), vice (Breach), mitch (Killjoy), and Relyks (Raze).

In the very first round, Ten Z displayed his instinctive genius by picking up 4 kills. This was the start Cloud9 needed to cruise through the match, and that is precisely what they did. In fact, Cloud 9 were 11-1 up before switching sides. In the end, the match finished 13-1, with Ten Z wrapping up 25 kills, while the opposing team didn't even manage 10.

Naturally, Ten Z, by the end of all 3 maps, had 65 kills, with an astounding win rate of 84.6% on Ascent. On the other hand, The Slimy Boogermen played their best game on Haven, where they took the map 13-9.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Day 3 Quarterfinals - TSM vs. 100 Thieves

This match was going to be the headliner, simply because of the talent on display on either side. Wardell and Subroza put up excellent performances, giving TSM a clean 2-0 victory over 100 Thieves. For 100 Thieves, only Dicey managed to get to the 25 kill mark, while Hiko could get only 17 on all maps.

The commentators emphasized the safer play option that teams have been focusing on for economic reasons. 100 Thieves played out some thrifty rounds, and that got everyone's hopes up. However, as soon as the score became 4-4 on Ascent, TSM decided to go on a rampage.

Subroza and Wardell started the match with Omen and Jett respectively, while Asuna played Reyna, Steel played Kiljoy and Hiko played Sova. Despite this, TSM showed immense teamwork with Hazed playing Cypher, gathering all the map information.

100 Thieves displayed some finesse when they successfully took over sites. There were several instances where it became impossible for TSM to get on site post plant.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament commentators Tombizz and Ryancentral mentioned how TSM were ruthless in their approach. Regardless, TSM won this Valorant First Strike Quarterfinal with a dominant all-round performance. In the end, TSM took both maps with a score of 13-5 on Ascent and 13-6 on Haven.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament Semi-Finals

The top four teams will compete for a shot at the Valorant First Strike Finals.

Gen.G Esports vs. Envy (Semi-Final 1)

Cloud9 Blue vs. TSM (Semi-Final 2)

Both Gen.G Esports and Envy have shown remarkable resilience throughout the earlier rounds in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament. Fans are excited to see the match between Cloud9 Blue and TSM. The action can be watched live over at nerdstgame on Twitch.