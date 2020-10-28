Valorant: Results from First Strike NA Qualifiers Day 2

The Valorant First Strike Qualifiers have begun. The North American Qualifiers has finally reached the 2nd Day. With only 32 teams left in the first qualifiers, fans were expecting some cracking action from these organizations. Naturally, teams came up with their best lineup, to ensure that they have a shot at the Valorant First Strike Finals.

To start off with the most important news of the event, the eight teams which have progressed from Day 2 are as follows : 100 Thieves, Sentinels, Gen G Esports, Envy, T1, Team SoloMid, Cloud9 Blue, The Slimy Boogermen.

Valorant First Strike North American Qualifiers Day 2

Image Credits - Spike.gg

The matches scheduled for the Quarterfinals of the Valorant First Strike NSG North American Qualifiers are as follows -

Sentinels vs. Gen.G Esports

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

Envy vs. T1

Cloud 9 Blue vs. The Slimy Boogermen

Needless to say, fans are excited to see these teams battle it out for the first four qualifying places in the First Strike Finals. Simultaneously, the two matches fans are incredibly excited about are, TSM vs. 100 Thieves, and Envy vs. T1.

The TSM vs. 100 Thieves match will be the toughest one in the Quarterfinals. 100 Thieves have left teams like Dignitas, Moon Racoons and HotThots in their wake. On the other hand, TSM won against Take Flyte, Noble, and Renegades. The two heavyweights, Hiko and Wardell will be facing off in what promises to be a classic Valorant encounter. At the same time. Asuna is leading 100 Thieves, boasting a solid K/D Ratio of 1.07.

Image Credits - Spike.gg

The Slimy Boogermen is one of the underdogs of the tournament, having shown immense promise in the earlier rounds. However, beating Cloud 9 Blue might be a challenge for them. Cloud 9 has maintained their perfect record, while Ten Z is aiming for the highest solo award in the tournament. With a 280 average combat score, and a K/D Ratio of 1.39, all eyes will be on Ten Z during this matchup.

Results from the round of 16 in Valorant First Strike North American NSG Qualifiers Day 2

Image Credits - Spike.gg

The round of 16 was a clean sweep for teams like Sentinels, Gen.G Esports, and 100 Thieves. Beating their opponents 2-0, these three teams progressed to the Quarterfinals with relative ease. Valorantfeedback posted on Reddit about the 100 Thieves vs. Moon Raccoons match.

"They just had no answer for Nitro playing lamps whole game long. Like a week ago, Steel talked about how he's worried because they've been stomping teams in practice and that it will be hard for them to adjust in real games when they hit a wall. Well, he'll have plenty of material to review after this bo3. They were really, really lucky to even get to map 3. But I have no doubt that they come back way stronger. MR have nothing to worry about if they keep playing like this. Second qualifier is up for grabs."

Wu_cephei also mentioned, "Attacking side of 100T is shaky. They're too slow and methodical. They didn't seem to have set play to open up bombsites easily. Relying much on aim."

Image Credits - Spike.gg

On the contrary, Envy vs. Complexity was quite an intense affair. The first map on Haven was taken away (9-13) by Complexity, thereby putting Envy on the backfoot. However, Envy pulled up their socks and came back with a close victory on Bind. The deciding match on Haven was one of the best performances by Envy so far. The final scoreline stood 13-4 in favor of Envy, in a tie where Envy won all five rounds as Defenders.

Hopefully, the Quarterfinals will be as impressive as the previous rounds. As players gear up to become the first four qualifying teams for Valorant First Strike, the attention will be now turn to how these iconic players perform under pressure.

Keep an eye on the Twitch stream for all the live action from Valorant First Strike.

