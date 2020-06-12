Valorant: Fixing the ‘Chat Service is Unavailable’ error

There are a lot of reasons behind the chat service being unavailable in Valorant.

You can solve the issue by following some very simple steps.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

In-game communication is one of the most important aspects of any tactical shooter that you may come across. May it be CS: GO, Overwatch, or even Valorant in this case, having a clear line of communication with the rest of the squad will help you win more rounds.

However, after the recent 1.01 patch update, it seems that some players are having trouble accessing the in-game chat system in Valorant. The communication box shows the ‘Chat System is Unavailable’ error when you're in the client and inside a match.

This is naturally resulting in players not being able to communicate with their teammates at all times, which in turn is hampering shot-calling as well as accurately giving away enemy locations through the help of map callouts.

What’s causing this error in Valorant and how do you fix it?

Valorant pic uploaded by Reddit user RealNuttyCaramel

There are a number of reasons as to why this error might be occurring and here are some of the most common ones:

1. You have a temporary or permanent ban in Riot's other games

Yes! This is actually a very common reason for the in-game chat to not be available. If you have a very toxic in-game personality and have been previously banned from some of Riot’s other games like League of Legends or even Legends of Runeterra, then this may be the reason behind your Valorant chat not being available.

Advertisement

Players who have a previous or an existing ban in either of the games have reported that their chat box in Valorant is inactive. So if this is the reason, then we don’t think that there is much that you can really do to fix it, other than creating another account and checking if that solves your issue.

2. Network Error

It’s also quite likely that your internet connection is at fault here. A bad router connection that suffers from frequent packet losses will make your chat unavailable for most of the time.

To solve it, you can either restart your router or upgrade to a higher plan if the problem still persists. If the issue is stemming from your internet service provider, then you will have to contact their customer service.

3. Patch Error

An inactive chat box can also be the result of a patch update being installed incorrectly. As for most players, this problem has been occurring after the 1.01 patch update, so the chances of this being the cause are rather high.

The problem will more or less get resolved by reinstalling the game or the specific patch, But if it still persists, then we suggest that you contact Riot’s customer support for Valorant.