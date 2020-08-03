G2's Valorant fans can now rejoice, as the organization has finally decided to bring in David davidp Prins to the roster officially.

davidp has been the constant stand-in fifth member for G2 Esports' Valorant team. And he has played with the other squad members: Mixwell, patitek, ardiis, and pyth, in every single tournament that the Valorant Ignition series has offered.

He was instrumental in all of G2's victories, and also got recognition as one of the best players during the WePLay! Invitational Tournament, held on the 19th of July.

However, no matter how well he performed, and how well he synergized with the team, other members of the Valorant squad got an official deal from G2 much before he did.

And it was only the day before yesterday (the 1st of August) that davidp officially became a part of the roster, along with Ardis ardiis Svarenieks, Jacob pyth Mourujärvi, Patryk paTiTek Fabrowski, and team leader Óscar mixwell Cañellas Colocho.

A bit about newest G2 Valorant roster member davidp

Davidp, much like the rest of his teammates, hails from a professional CS: GO background. However, he wasn't that well-known in the esports scene of that game, but did secure some accolades in 2018.

Though he had started playing CS: GO professionally in 2014, he wasn't all that recognized until he joined PENTA Esports in 2016. His first taste of silverware came two years back, when he helped 3DMAX win the ESEA MDL Europe Season 28 in September, and the ESEA Season 29 Global Challenge in December. The finals in both the tournaments were against Kinguin.

In 2019, davidp joined Team Heretics, who he left a short six months after, and then formed a team of his own, called Demolition Crew, to play in the ESEA MDL Europe tournament.

He has retired from CS: GO ever since the launch of Valorant's closed beta, and the game offers davidp a second shot at having a more successful professional career in esports.

He plays a somewhat supportive role in G2, and you will often see him either using Sage or Sova during the team's competitive games.

He forms a pillar for the team, and is indeed one of the most level-headed and calm players in the squad.