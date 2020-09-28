Valorant: Hiko confirms that 100Thieves will take part in Riot Games' First Strike tournament

It took a while for Riot Games to finally announce their first official Valorant tournament but the First Strike series is now finally on the horizon.

The Ignition Series is finally under wraps and though G2 Esports, Sentinels and TSM came out as the top rosters on the competitive Valorant food chain, the title of ‘the best in the region’ is not yet an official one, and the teams will have to battle it out in the First Strike series to finally set things in stone.

However, as the teams are preparing for the upcoming tournament, there is one roster that the North American Valorant fans are a bit anxious about.

100Thieves had recently let go of their entire Valorant roster, only holding on to Spencer “Hiko” Martin. They then signed Joshua "Steel" Nissan and Nicholas "Nitr0" Cannella to the roster.

The 100Thieves are a 3-man roster at the moment, and fans are quite unsure whether they would be able to participate in the First Strike series.

Hiko confirms that 100Thieves wants to be in the Valorant First Strike tournament

In one of his latest Valorant streams, Spencer “Hiko” Martin talked a bit about the future of 100Thieves and how they’re looking to take part in the First Strike series.

When talking about the upcoming official tournament from Riot Games, Hiko said:

"We are planning to, yes, it just depends on when and where and who we sign to the team, but we do plan on it."

This comes as good news for both 100Thieves fans as well as the North American Valorant scene.

Advertisement

100Thieves have been a mainstay throughout the Ignition Series tournaments and even though they were not able to perform as well as expected, they still remain one of the biggest orgs in the region.

Hiko’s confirmation of their participation in Valorant First Strike is their second chance at reaching the top of the North American Valorant ladder.