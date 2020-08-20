Valorant: How long does each Agent ability last in the game?

High-level gameplay in Valorant needs to be incredibly precise, especially on the professional level, where all players must know how long CC abilities last.

For a low-TTK tactical shooter, Valorant isn’t entirely like CS: GO, as it comes with Agents who boast their own abilities. Things like Sky Smokes and Incendiary are very reminiscent of CS: GO’s smokes and molotovs, but the way they function and how one can interact with them varies greatly.

Image Credits: Riot Games

Learning ability timings and how long they last is essential if you want to improve as a player. And in a game like Valorant, which has a pretty high skill ceiling, knowing Agent abilities in and out can help you climb through the ranks incredibly fast.

So here is a short guide on how long ‘time-based’ Agent abilities last in Valorant.

Valorant Agent ability timings

1. Brimstone

Image Credits: Reddit

Sky Smokes: 14 seconds

Stim Beacon: 12 seconds

Incendiary: 8 seconds

Orbital Strike: 4 seconds

2. Omen

Dark Cover: 15 seconds.

Paranoia: 2 seconds

3. Jett

Cloudburst: 7 seconds.

4. Cypher

Cyber Vage: 7 seconds.

5. Sage

Barrier Orb: 30 seconds. ( can be shot at and broken. Hence, the timing of it will vary)

Slow Orb: 7 seconds

6. Phoenix

Image Credits: Metabomb

Blaze: 8 seconds.

Curveball: 1.1 seconds (the effect of the flash can be reduced if the character model looks away from the ball as soon as it activates)

Hot hands: 4 seconds.

Run it Back: 10 seconds (he can be shot at and killed for the ability to have a reduced duration)

7. Reyna

Leer: 2 Seconds (can be shot at and destroyed)

Empress: 30 seconds (the time extends the more she gets kill)

8. Breach

Flashpoint: 1.8 seconds

9. Viper

Image Credits: Polygon

Snakebite: 8 seconds

Viper’s Pit: 15 seconds after Viper leaves the area of effect. The duration of the ability is unlimited, as long as she stays inside it.

Poison Cloud and Toxic screen have not been included on the list, as these two abilities depend on fuel management in Valorant.

10. Raze

Boombot: 10 seconds if it does not detect any enemy (can be shot and broken)

Showstopper: 10 seconds (it expires after the time window if not fired)

11. Killjoy

Image Credits: Riot Games

Nanoswarm: 5 seconds.

Lockdown: 15 seconds windup time, 8 seconds effect time.

12. Sova