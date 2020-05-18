Image credits: Riot Games / Forbes

Only a lucky few who were privileged enough to receive a key in their email have access to the Valorant closed beta. If the record-breaking Twitch viewership numbers are anything to go by, we can assume that there is huge demand among FPS fans for a beta key even now.

However, gaining a beta key to the game is no cup of tea, and it will require an incredible amount of time and patience on your part to do it.

After setting up Riot and Twitch accounts, you will need to go ahead and link them. Then, you will need to watch a ton of Valorant streams on Twitch to get drops, and improve your chances of receiving a beta key.

Now, if you’re already done with linking your accounts and following your favorite Valorant players on Twitch, you might be wondering just how many hours of stream watching is enough to get a key. In this article, we take a look at the same.

Valorant: How long do you have to watch Twitch streams?

Unfortunately, there is no single correct answer to this question. Many players who have gotten beta access have reported that it takes somewhere between 12 hours and 5 days. On rare occasions, some have reported even more.

Though we are not confident of the total amount of stream watching that is required, what we do know is:

You need to at least watch 2 hours of Valorant streams on Twitch to even be eligible for receiving the beta key. Enable drops when you’re watching your favorite streamers broadcast their Valorant games. For those who don’t know how to do that, the process is very simple really. Streamers usually have a description box in their channel. There will be a little message displayed there that reads “Drops enabled! Watch for a chance to earn loot. You can only earn loot on one stream at a time." So, just enable the drops, and you’re all set.

If you follow the above steps correctly, then your chances of getting a key will be quite high. However, it’s not guaranteed.