Pic courtesy: Riot games

When the Valorant closed beta was released earlier this April, not many were able to predict just how popular the game was going to be.

In just a few weeks, Riot Games’ new IP has secured an incredible number of fans across the world, with top eSports organisations already creating their official rosters.

However, gaining access to the closed beta of the game is not all that easy. You will have to go through a lengthy and time-consuming process. First, you will have to create a Riot account, and then link it to your Twitch profile. You will then have to watch a bunch of Valorant streams in the hope of gaining stream drops.

Successfully completing these steps will require a lot of time and patience on your part, and getting a beta key won’t always be a guarantee.

But, if you are one of those lucky few who was able to stumble onto a lot of Twitch drops, and you have a beta key, here is how you go about downloading and installing the game client:

How to download Valorant client once you have a beta key

Step 1:

Visit Valorant’s official website, and then sign in to your Riot account.

Pic courtesy: Riot Games

Step 2:

Next, click on the ‘Check Your Status’ button, which is under the line "Am I in the beta?". The page will then provide you with three more options.

Pic courtesy: Riot Games

Step 3:

Click the “Download” option, and the game should download to your computer.

Pic courtesy: Riot Games

VALORANT System Requirements (Minimum)

CPU: Intel i3-370M

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 3000 or higher

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

VALORANT System Requirements (Preferred)