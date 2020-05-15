Valorant: How to download the client once you get beta access?
- If you've managed to get access to the closed beta of Valorant, here is what you do with the key.
- The beta version of the game was released earlier this April.
When the Valorant closed beta was released earlier this April, not many were able to predict just how popular the game was going to be.
In just a few weeks, Riot Games’ new IP has secured an incredible number of fans across the world, with top eSports organisations already creating their official rosters.
However, gaining access to the closed beta of the game is not all that easy. You will have to go through a lengthy and time-consuming process. First, you will have to create a Riot account, and then link it to your Twitch profile. You will then have to watch a bunch of Valorant streams in the hope of gaining stream drops.
Successfully completing these steps will require a lot of time and patience on your part, and getting a beta key won’t always be a guarantee.
But, if you are one of those lucky few who was able to stumble onto a lot of Twitch drops, and you have a beta key, here is how you go about downloading and installing the game client:
How to download Valorant client once you have a beta key
Step 1:
Visit Valorant’s official website, and then sign in to your Riot account.
Step 2:
Next, click on the ‘Check Your Status’ button, which is under the line "Am I in the beta?". The page will then provide you with three more options.
Step 3:
Click the “Download” option, and the game should download to your computer.
VALORANT System Requirements (Minimum)
- CPU: Intel i3-370M
- RAM: 4 GB
- OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
- VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 3000 or higher
- PIXEL SHADER: 3.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 3.0
VALORANT System Requirements (Preferred)
- CPU: Core i5-4460
- RAM: 4 GB
- OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
- VIDEO CARD: GTX 1050 Ti
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.1
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.1
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB