Valorant: Initial pro player salaries reportedly revealed

Many CS: GO and Overwatch pros are now part of the official Valorant rosters of the biggest esports organisations.

The Esports Observer has now gotten hold of the initial player salaries through one of their sources.

Image Credits: Riot Games.

It's safe to say that Valorant has enjoyed incredible closed beta success. Not only was it able to attract players from different parts of the world but it even made a lot of esports professionals quit their long-standing careers in multiple games to seek a new one in Riot Games’ latest tactical first-person shooter.

Primarily, it was the CS: GO and Overwatch professionals who had migrated into the new game. Talents like ‘Hiko’, ‘Brax’, ‘mixwell’ and ‘food’ have switched to Valorant from a CS: GO background as the game provides them with a second chance to make a name for themselves in the professional esports scene.

From the Overwatch League, players like ‘Sinatraa’ and ‘Corey’ have been investing their time in Valorant from the very beginning of the closed beta.

All of these former professionals, from both CS: GO and Overwatch, are now part of the official Valorant rosters of some of the biggest esports organisations.

With a change in organisation, however, comes a change in the payment amount. Individual stream channels are not the only source of income that professional players have today. When these pros made a move to a completely new game which is yet to have its own proper esports scene, there were many who wondered what their monthly payouts would be.

Fortunately enough, The Esports Observer went digging and were able to get their hands on some information.

Sources told TEO that the average @PlayVALORANT team salary currently ranges between $15K-25K per month, with some players earning considerably more.@Graham__Ashton checks in on the developing Valorant esports scene:https://t.co/xCED5X8vKa — The Esports Observer (@esportsobserved) July 8, 2020

In a tweet a few hours ago, The Esports Observer said:

An amount of 15-25K a month for a single team would roughly translate into 3-5K per member and it may not seem like much at first glance. However, we have to keep in mind that Valorant is yet to have an official esports scene. The Ignition Series is running on tournaments organised by small franchises with some small prize pools.

We believe that once the professional scene finally kicks off, Valorant professionals will surely start making the same amount of money that their League of Legends counterparts earn at the moment.