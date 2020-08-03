Valorant: Introducing all the teams taking part in the NODWIN Invitational

Taken from NODWIN Gaming's TOurnament feed

In a 'Docu-series' which aired on the 26th of July on MTV, NODWIN Gaming announced their first-ever Valorant Invitational, along with how they will be turning their focus towards Riot Games' latest tactical, first-person shooter, Valorant.

NODWIN; the most prominent eSports tournament organization in India, will be hosting the Invitational with a star-studded lineup of professional players and online content creators.

The Invitational is all set to take place tomorrow, the 4th of August, and each of the eight participating teams have finally officiated their complete Valorant roster for the tournament.

So here is a quick look at all the Valorant participants:

1. Team Fnatic Nemo

Taken from Fnatic

The European organization, Fnatic, already has a powerful foothold in the Indian PUBG mobile scene.

And under the leadership of Nimish 'Nemo' Raut, the team has slowly built itself up to be a competitive powerhouse in the nation. So it will be quite interesting to see how the Fnatic PUBG squad performs in the upcoming Valorant Invitational.

2. Team 8BIT THug

Animesh' 8Bit_THug' Agarwal will be heading the squad consisting of powerhouses like Tejas' Rite2Ace' Sawant, 'Antidote', and 'Scout'.

The team is made up of Indian CS: GO and PUBG Mobile professionals, who have taken up Valorant ever since the launch of the game's closed beta. Ace and Antidote have even officially retired from their CS: GO professional scene and are seeking a new one on this latest shooter from Riot Games.

3. Team Riot Games

Riot Games SEA will be participating in the games themselves, and the team will be led by Sukamal Pegu, who is the Head of Publishing for the organization.

In a recent Paytm First Games webinar, Pegu had talked about Riot's future for Valorant in India and the SEA region.

4. Team V3NOM

Team V3NOM will be headed by the founder of Team Brutality Ankit' V3NOM' Panth, and he will be accompanied by 'Pst', 'Robo', 'EXCALI' and 'Kappa'.

5. Team HydraFlick

Team HydraFlick, led by popular YouTube personality and professional gamer Rohan' HydraFlick' Ledwani, will also be a part of the Invitational.

HydraFlick has been streaming Valorant a lot lately, and he is quite good at the game. He will be bringing his unique set of skills and level headed shot-calling to the squad.

6. Team XYAA

Shagufta' XYAA' Iqbal is one of the most popular YouTube streamers in India, and she too will be participating in the Valorant NODWIN Invitational with her own squad. And though it might have been previously speculated that she might come with an all-female squad, that doesn't seem like the case anymore.

6. Global Esports

Global eSports is one of India's largest gaming organizations that have teams across multiple gaming titles like Dota 2, CS: GO, Overwatch, PUBG, and even Fortnite. They have finally updated their Valorant roster for the Invitational, and they indeed look like a powerhouse.

8. Team NODWIN.

The tournament wouldn't feel right if the hosts themselves did not participate. The team will be led by Gautam Virk himself and will be boasting a roster that consists of 'Angela', 'Bulls', and 'Magicien' in the squad.